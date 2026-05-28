Britain at a moment of consequence amid hybrid attacks, spy chief warns

GCHQ Director Anne Keast-Butler delivers her inaugural annual lecture in The Fellowship Auditorium at Bletchley Park, Buckinghamshire, Britain May 27, 2026.

Britain is at a moment of consequence amid hybrid attacks from Russia and other adversaries and a narrowing window to stay ahead in the race to develop AI and other technology to protect itself, a British spy chief said.

Delivering the first annual lecture for her GCHQ organization, Anne Keast-Butler said Britain and businesses needed to take urgent action to address advances from AI and quantum computing to space. The world was in a new era of radical uncertainty, contested geopolitics and rapidly changing technology, she warned.

GCHQ, whose role includes eavesdropping on communications and providing national cybersecurity, is one of the three arms of British intelligence, which have for years been warning about the threats posed by Russia and China. Last month, the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of GCHQ, warned that Britain should brace for a rise in cyberattacks linked to hostile states.

In her speech at Bletchley Park, the secret home of Britain's codebreakers in World War Two, Keast-Butler said British intelligence and defence partners were working tirelessly to degrade the threat from Russia, from cyberattacks, to countering sabotage and assassination attempts. While reiterating Britain's steadfast support for Ukraine, she also said that new intelligence had shown almost half a million Russian soldiers had been killed in Ukraine since the conflict began in 2022.

Neither side publishes casualty figures and both accuse each other of exaggerating their enemy's losses, while assessments by Western intelligence officials and analysts agree that hundreds of thousands of men have been killed and wounded on each side. Keast-Butler said Moscow was scaling up its daily hybrid activity against the UK and Europe, stretching from the seabed to cyberspace.

One area in sharp focus for us is protecting the data and energy flowing through the critical cables and pipelines in and around British waters - we do this by exposing Russia's intent, motive and underwater capabilities, she said. Both Moscow and Beijing have routinely denied accusations of cyberattacks or attacks targeting critical infrastructure. There was no immediate response from the Russian embassy in London.

With the speed of technological change, such as the advancements in artificial intelligence, she said the ground beneath our feet is shifting and Britain and its allies faced a challenge to stay ahead of the competition, not least from China. AI is an unstoppable force with great opportunity. But it's also a force with risks, she said.

As AI gains increased autonomy, we all have an intergenerational duty to harness and secure it for good; to protect our national security, our economy and our way of life. She said GCHQ was developing a blueprint for a new national cyber defense capability to speed up its response using agentic AI. Securing and defending space-based technology was also critical, Keast-Butler said, with both China and Russia investing heavily in space to support both peace and war ambitions.

When it comes to technology and data, there's a narrowing window for the UK and our allies to stay ahead





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Britain GCHQ Anne Keast-Butler Hybrid Attacks Russia AI Quantum Computing Space

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