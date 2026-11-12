Brigadier General Leah Santiago First Female PMA Grad to Reach General Rank

Brigadier General Leah Santiago makes history as the first female Philippine Military Academy graduate to achieve general officer rank, marking a major milestone for women in the military.

Brigadier General Leah Santiago has officially become the first female graduate of the Philippine Military Academy to reach the rank of brigadier general, establishing a historic precedent for women in the institution. The formal promotion ceremony took place on November 9 at Camp Aguinaldo, where she donned her one-star insignia. This significant milestone occurs less than a month after she assumed the role of the academy's first female Commandant of Cadets on October 17. Her career trajectory reflects the evolution of the Philippine Army from its early days of integrating women into its ranks.

Historic Firsts in PMA Training and Leadership

Santiago entered the Philippine Military Academy in 1993 as part of the pioneering first batch of female cadets admitted under Republic Act 7192. She graduated in 1997 with the Kalasag Lahi Class, distinguishing herself as the academy's first female summa cum laude graduate. Her academic excellence placed her third overall in her class, proving her capability in a traditionally male-dominated environment. As Commandant of Cadets, she now oversees the military training, discipline, leadership development, and physical training of the Cadet Corps. This role mirrors the very institution she joined three decades ago when women were just beginning to find their place within its walls.

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Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Milestones

Lieutenant General Michael Logico, the Superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy, welcomed Santiago at Lim Hall Lobby during a ceremony that highlighted the progress of women in the military. While Brigadier General Ramona Go became the first woman to achieve general rank in the Philippine Army in 2011, Santiago's distinction is specific to the academy's four-year cadet program. She is the first female graduate of this specific program to reach a general officer rank. Her achievement carries significant weight for the women who followed the first female cadets through Fort Del Pilar. The event underscores the shift from viewing women in the military as an experiment to recognizing them as integral components of the armed forces.

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Real-World Impact on Military Training and Culture

The promotion of Brigadier General Leah Santiago signals a tangible shift in the culture of the Philippine Military Academy and the broader armed forces. Women now train alongside men, command cadet units, and earn academic honors within the academy's rigorous system. Santiago's career path serves as a blueprint for future cadets who seek leadership positions in the Army. Her appointment as head of the Tactics Group and Commandant of Cadets demonstrates that women can hold the highest operational training roles. This development validates the inclusion of women in military education and challenges long-standing gender norms in defense institutions. Her presence in a command position ensures that the next generation of officers benefits from diverse leadership perspectives. The military continues to integrate female officers into infantry, field artillery, and personnel management roles, expanding opportunities across all branches. Santiago's return to Fort Del Pilar as a general officer symbolizes the completion of a full circle for the first generation of female cadets.