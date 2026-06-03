Brazilian Treatment for Spinal Cord Injuries Sparks Hope and Controversy

An experimental treatment for spinal cord injuries has ignited a frenzy in Brazil, drawing patients from as far off as Mexico to a small-town laboratory. The treatment, polylaminin, is a placenta-derived protein aimed at promoting nerve regeneration. Animal studies suggest polylaminin can stimulate regeneration of damaged nerve fibers, but public interest has exploded before clinical proof of safety and efficacy.

An experimental treatment for spinal cord injuries has ignited a frenzy in Brazil , drawing patients from as far off as Mexico to a small-town laboratory.

The treatment, polylaminin, is a placenta-derived protein aimed at promoting nerve regeneration. Animal studies since the early 2000s suggest polylaminin can stimulate regeneration of damaged nerve fibers. Though Phase 1 clinical trials are still underway, public interest in polylaminin exploded after a 2024 preprint of a study was promoted last year by Cristalia, the Brazilian pharmaceutical company that acquired the patent.

The lead researcher, Brazilian scientist Tatiana Sampaio, told Reuters a peer-reviewed study of polylaminin is close to publication but declined to name the journal. The public response in Brazil has been far-reaching, with popular Brazilian musician Joao Gomes calling out Sampaio at a Carnival parade this year.

If proven safe and effective, polylaminin would be a big win for a Brazilian industry that has long prioritized generic drugs and a country that invests just 1.2% of GDP in research and development, according to 2023 World Bank data. The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection this year, has seized on the optimism.

The first human polylaminin study involved eight patients with complete spinal cord injuries, half paraplegic, half tetraplegic, treated within days of injury. Two died due to their injuries. But all six survivors regained some degree of voluntary motor control and one, who suffered a broken neck in a car accident, made a full recovery after two years.

A 31-year-old patient, Bruno Drummond de Freitas, who was 23 when he was injured and received polylaminin within 24 hours, has become a prominent voice for the treatment. He said he believes polylaminin was crucial for his recovery. Luiz Fernando Mozer, a 38-year-old auto painter, received the treatment a few days after a motocross accident in early December. The only improvement he has experienced was the return of sensation in his legs.

The hype around polylaminin has led to dozens of lawsuits seeking access to the drug, with legal fees ranging from 15,000 to 300,000 reais ($3,000 to $60,000). Anvisa has begun fast-tracking approvals in cases where there was a clear indication for the treatment, making legal intervention less necessary. So far, 84 patients have received Anvisa's authorization for compassionate polylaminin use, 44 of them through court orders, the regulator said.

Sampaio said she can no longer keep up personally with all of the cases, which may come with 24-hour legal injunctions requiring treatment before researchers have time to fully assess each case





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Spinal Cord Injuries Polylaminin Brazil Tatiana Sampaio Clinical Trials

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