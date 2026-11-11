BPI Wins First Five Golden Arrow Award for Corporate Governance Excellence

Bank of the Philippine Islands achieves top corporate governance honor, reflecting strong stakeholder trust and adherence to ASEAN standards since its founding in 1851.

The Bank of the Philippine Islands has secured its inaugural Five Golden Arrow Award, marking a historic milestone in its long-standing commitment to corporate governance. This prestigious recognition was bestowed during the Institute of Corporate Directors' Golden Arrow Awards ceremony on November 11, 2026. The award signifies the highest level of performance under the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard, validating the institution's rigorous alignment with both regional and international regulatory standards.

Governance Standards and Historical Context

Established in 1851, the Bank of the Philippine Islands has maintained a continuous presence in the financial sector for over 175 years. The institution consistently improved its governance frameworks after joining the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard in 2013. Prior to achieving the top distinction in 2026, the bank had previously received Three-Golden Arrow and Four-Golden Arrow recognitions for its progressive enhancements in corporate disclosure and ethical conduct.

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The Five Golden Arrow designation is reserved exclusively for companies that demonstrate exceptional performance across all evaluated metrics. This specific accolade recognizes the bank's outstanding corporate governance practices and its unwavering dedication to transparency, accountability, integrity, and ethical business operations. The achievement underscores the high level of confidence that stakeholders place in the institution as it navigates the complexities of modern banking.

Leadership Perspective on Trust and Ethics

TG Limcaoco, President and CEO of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, described the Five Golden Arrow Award as a profound achievement that reflects the collective dedication of the organization's workforce. He emphasized that this milestone represents more than mere compliance with rules or standards, highlighting the efforts of approximately 23,000 employees who strive to exceed expectations daily. Limcaoco noted that the award embodies the internal mantra of doing more by continuously challenging the status quo and upholding higher operational benchmarks.

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In his statement regarding the significance of the award, Limcaoco articulated that banking is fundamentally a business built on trust. He explained that clients entrust the institution with their hard-earned money and their aspirations for the future, creating a moral obligation to honor that faith through sound decision-making. He further stated that this trust has been at the heart of every operation for 175 years and will continue to guide the pursuit of banking excellence anchored on integrity.

Impact on Stakeholders and Future Outlook

The attainment of the highest governance distinction serves to strengthen stakeholder confidence while supporting the broader mission of building a better Philippines. By maintaining high standards of transparency and accountability, the Bank of the Philippine Islands aims to create lasting value not just for its clients and shareholders, but also for the communities and the nation it serves. The institution continues to focus on building dreams for others, addressing the needs of families and communities one at a time.

This recognition highlights the critical role of ethical conduct in sustaining long-term growth and stability within the financial sector. As the bank moves forward, it remains committed to leveraging its governance strengths to support economic development and social welfare. The Five Golden Arrow Award stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Bank of the Philippine Islands and its proactive approach to corporate responsibility in an evolving global landscape.