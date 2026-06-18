BPI Wealth Introduces Peso-Denominated Global Funds to Retail Investors

BPI Wealth launches two peso-class global funds, allowing retail investors to access international markets without currency conversion. The funds target tech/AI and diversified global equities, with plans to add sustainable fund options later this year.

BPI Wealth, the asset management arm of Bank of the Philippine Islands, has launched two peso-denominated global funds under its BPI Wealth Peso Class Funds umbrella, giving retail investors access to international markets without the need to convert their local currency into US dollars.

The first fund, the BPI World Tech Feeder Fund, focuses on global technology and artificial intelligence sectors, with a significant 47.9% exposure in semiconductors and equipment, followed by 21.7% in tech hardware and equipment, 12.5% in software and services, and 8.1% in media and entertainment. The second fund, the BPI Global Equity Fund-of-Funds, offers a diversified portfolio of global equity funds managed by top-tier investment managers.

Its sector allocation includes 26.6% in information technology, 20.1% in financials, 11.4% in consumer discretionary, and 10.1% in communication services and utilities. These funds are designed to democratize global investing for Filipino retail clients who previously faced barriers such as high minimum investment amounts and currency conversion costs. By offering these funds in pesos, BPI Wealth eliminates the foreign exchange risk and simplifies the investment process for local investors.

The launch comes at a time of heightened global uncertainty, where diversification across geographies and sectors can help mitigate portfolio volatility. BPI Wealth chief investment officer Tono Zialcita emphasized that periods of market turbulence actually highlight the benefits of diversification. He stated in a press briefing in Makati City that the new funds provide clients with broad exposure to a key asset class, allowing them to participate in global growth stories without the complexity of managing multiple currencies.

Moving forward, Zialcita revealed that BPI Wealth plans to convert several of its existing dollar-denominated funds into peso share classes. This includes a suite of sustainable investment funds covering equity, fixed income, and balanced strategies, which could open up later this year. The sustainable funds aim to cater to the growing demand for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing among Filipino investors.

By offering these in pesos, BPI Wealth hopes to attract a wider retail base that is increasingly conscious of sustainability themes. BPI Wealth president and CEO Theresa Marcial highlighted the company's strong performance in assets under management (AUM), which reached P1.83 trillion previously. She expressed optimism about sustaining a 20% AUM growth rate this year, driven by rising wealth levels across all customer segments.

Marcial noted that the last five years have seen consistent growth in wealth, with last year's AUM expansion exceeding 20%. The new peso class funds are part of a broader strategy to capture retail investors who are looking for accessible, diversified investment options. With the Philippine economy showing resilience and a growing middle class, BPI Wealth is positioning itself at the forefront of retail wealth management.

The funds also align with global trends where technology and AI are reshaping industries, and where sustainable investing is gaining traction. By offering these choices in pesos, BPI Wealth removes a significant barrier, making it easier for everyday Filipinos to build globally diversified portfolios. As the company continues to innovate, it expects to introduce more peso-denominated funds in the future, further expanding access to international markets.

This initiative not only benefits individual investors but also supports the development of the local capital market by channeling domestic savings into global opportunities. The response from the market has been positive, with financial advisors noting the appeal of simplified global exposure. Overall, BPI Wealth's move represents a milestone in democratizing wealth management in the Philippines, ensuring that even small investors can partake in the growth of the global economy





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