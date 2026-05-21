BPI to Evaluate Funding Options for P40 Billion Refinancing Amid Volatile Interest Rates

At least three paragraphs about BPI's refinancing plans for maturing bonds due to a volatile interest rate environment and global circumstances, with a focus on their evaluation of alternative funding sources in the second half of 2026.

Bank of the Philippine Islands ( BPI ) may tap either the debt capital markets or alternative funding sources in the second half of 2026 as it weighs refinancing options for P40 billion worth of maturing bonds amid a volatile interest rate environment.

Its chief finance officer Eric Luchangco said the bank is now evaluating the best route to finance these obligations, which could include a bond issuance or a corporate note issuance similar to its previous transaction with the International Finance Corp. Luchangco mentioned that the potential issue is the global circumstances, especially the Middle East conflict, which created more volatility in the world





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BPI Volatility Interest Rate Funding Options Refinancing Maturing Bonds

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