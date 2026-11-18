Boyce Avenue will return to the Philippines in February 2027 for a four-city Valentine's tour presented by Wilbros Live, with Filipino acts Angela Ken, Over October, and Mariah Deborah joining all stops. Tickets go on sale Nov. 28 at noon.

American rock band Boyce Avenue is returning to the Philippines in February 2027 for a four-city Valentine's tour, presented by Wilbros Live. The band will bring its signature acoustic sound and beloved love songs to Cagayan de Oro, Davao, Manila, and Cebu.

Filipino artists Angela Ken, Over October, and Mariah Deborah will join the band at all four stops. The Boyce Avenue Valentine's Tour 2027 will kick off in Cagayan de Oro on Feb. 11 at The Atrium, Limketkai Mall. The band will next perform at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on Feb. 13. The tour then heads to Manila for a Valentine's Day concert at the Araneta Coliseum on Feb. 14.

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Ticket Sale Dates and Venues

The series wraps up on Feb. 16 at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu. The concert promoter announced the tour on social media and described Boyce Avenue as the most-viewed independent band in the world. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 28 at 12 noon. For the Manila show, tickets will be available through TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

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Tickets for the Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Cebu shows can be purchased through Ticketmelon and Ticketmelon.com. Boyce Avenue is composed of brothers Alejandro, Fabian, and Daniel Manzano. The band built its international following through acoustic covers of popular songs shared on YouTube starting in 2007. Its renditions of Ed Sheeran's Photograph, Miley Cyrus' We Can't Stop, Justin Timberlake's Mirrors, Bryan Adams' Heaven, and Christina Perri's A Thousand Years are among its most-viewed performances.

The band also has original releases, including Every Breath, Dare to Believe, On My Way, and Broken Angel. Boyce Avenue has amassed more than 6.8 billion views and 16.8 million subscribers on YouTube. It is recognized as one of the most-viewed independent bands in the world. Its music is known for acoustic arrangements that have attracted listeners across different generations.

Filipino Artists Joining the Tour

Angela Ken rose to prominence with her original song Ako Naman Muna. She is also known for the songs It's Okay Not To Be Okay and Pansinin Mo Naman Ako. Indie pop-rock band Over October has gained popularity through its tracks Ikot, Wait, and 123. Mariah Deborah will also perform, following the international chart success of her latest single Na Parang Bang.

She first rose to prominence with her viral song Na Para Bang. The three Filipino acts will support Boyce Avenue at every stop of the four-city run. The Philippine tour follows the band's established pattern of performing in the country. Boyce Avenue continues to draw audiences with acoustic covers, original songs, and musical collaborations with various artists.

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The Valentine's tour pairs the band's romantic catalog with a holiday-themed Manila show on Feb. 14. Fans can catch the band in Cagayan de Oro on Feb. 11 at The Atrium, Limketkai Mall. The Davao show follows on Feb. 13 at the SMX Convention Center. Manila's Araneta Coliseum hosts the Valentine's Day concert on Feb. 14.

Concert Schedule and Ticket Information

The final Cebu show is set for Feb. 16 at the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom. Wilbros Live is presenting the tour. Ticket sales open on Nov. 28 at 12 noon. Manila tickets are available through TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Cebu tickets are available through Ticketmelon and Ticketmelon.com.