Boy Abunda reveals his personal preference regarding Paul Abunda's past relationships, praising the graceful split from Mikee O'Melvert and discussing the ongoing connection between the former couple.

During a recent Monday episode of his long-running radio program Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, the veteran host Boy Abunda opened up about the romantic history of his son, Paul Abunda. The King of Talk discussed the public breakups involving actresses Barbie Imperial and Mikee O'Melvert, offering a candid glimpse into his personal opinions on the matter. He stated that he felt a stronger emotional connection to the end of Paul's relationship with Mikee compared to the previous split.

Boy Abunda Reveals Personal Preference

Boy Abunda explicitly shared his feelings regarding the two high-profile relationships, admitting that he preferred Mikee O'Melvert as his daughter-in-law. He explained that he was significantly more affected by their separation because he viewed her as a very kind girl. The host expressed a sense of helplessness regarding the outcome, noting that once the relationship ended, there was simply nothing he could do to change the situation.

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Advice To His Son About Future

Boy Abunda recalled offering advice to his son during those difficult times, reminding Paul that he was still young in the grand scheme of things. He encouraged his son with the sentiment that if the two were truly meant to be together, there was always a possibility they could reunite. He suggested they should pray for that outcome, leaving the door open for a future reconciliation between the former couple.

Gracious Exit Between Exes

The talk show host praised the manner in which Paul Abunda and Mikee O'Melvert handled their separation, describing their exit from the relationship as graceful. He noted that they remain friends and do not snub each other in public, which was a positive sign for his son's well-being. This respectful dynamic allowed both parties to move forward without the bitterness that often accompanies celebrity breakups.

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Mikee O'Melvert Current Status

Mikee O'Melvert is currently a housemate in Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0, marking her continued presence in the public eye. Her participation in the reality show has kept her visible to fans, who have watched her journey since her time with Paul Abunda. The four-year relationship between the two was significant in both of their careers, with Mikee later thanking Paul for teaching her how to love herself more.

Ongoing Connection Between Exes

Boy Abunda accidentally revealed that he still sometimes hears Paul and Mikee talking to each other on the phone. He clarified that this likely means they are just checking on each other as friends, reinforcing the idea that their friendship remains intact. This slip of the tongue highlighted the close bond that persists between his son and the actress, despite their romantic relationship having concluded.