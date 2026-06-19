Bovensiepen 05 GT: The Ultimate Alpina-Inspired Wagon from the Original Founders

The Bovensiepen 05 GT is a modified BMW M5 Touring by the family that founded Alpina, featuring Frank Stephenson design, 789hp, and a top speed of 305kph.

The Bovensiepen 05 GT is a remarkable creation that blends the practicality of a five-door wagon with the soul of a high-performance V8 hybrid. Developed by the family behind the legendary Alpina brand, this vehicle represents a unique chapter in automotive history.

The 05 GT is based on the BMW M5 Touring, but Bovensiepen has taken it to an entirely new level. The exterior design was entrusted to Frank Stephenson, a renowned designer known for his work on hypercars like the McLaren P1. His touch is evident in the car's striking appearance, which evokes the classic Alpina aesthetic rather than the modern BMW luxury variants.

The front grille and bumper have been redesigned to create a powerful presence, with the lower section wrapping around the entire car. A quad-exhaust setup and a sporty bootlip spoiler complete the exterior transformation. The 05 GT rides on massive 21-inch lightweight forged wheels wrapped in bespoke Pirelli tires. The exhaust system, crafted by Akrapovic, is not only lightweight but also produces a deep, emotionally engaging sound.

It weighs 7.8 kilograms less than the standard unit. Under the hood, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain has been tuned to deliver 789 horsepower and 1,098 newton-meters of torque, up from the stock 727 horsepower and 998 newton-meters. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 3.6 seconds, matching the standard M5 Touring, but the top speed has been increased to an impressive 305 kilometers per hour.

Despite these performance upgrades, the weight remains a substantial 2,555 kilograms. The interior offers extensive customization options, with high-quality leather and Alcantara upholstery. Customers can choose personalized embroidery, embossed headrests, and even a trunk lining fully covered in Alcantara. According to Andreas Bovensiepen, the result is a treat for all the senses.

Stephenson himself notes that the design demonstrates how careful exterior modifications can transform a car's character without losing its original appeal. The price for this exclusive machine starts at just under 200,000 euros (approximately 13.9 million Philippine pesos before taxes) in Germany. With its rich heritage and limited production, the Bovensiepen 05 GT is the ultimate insider's choice for those who truly know automotive excellence





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Bovensiepen 05 GT BMW M5 Touring Frank Stephenson Alpina

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