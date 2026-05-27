Both Lanes of P. Remedio Street Closed for Month‑Long Drainage Upgrade; Drivers Directed to M.L. Quezon Detour

Mandaue's Traffic Enforcement Agency announced a full closure of P. Remedio Street from May 25 to early July for a national drainage rehabilitation project, urging motorists to use an alternate route via M.L. Quezon Avenue near Cabancalan Barangay Hall.

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) announced a month‑long closure of both lanes on a key access road in the city. Starting Monday, May 25, 2026, the stretch of P. Remedio Street that runs from the corner near Jollibee on A.S.

Fortuna Street toward the Oakridge area and the SunStar printing plant will be completely blocked to vehicular traffic. The shutdown is required for a drainage rehabilitation project that is part of a larger national initiative to widen and improve the local drainage network, a measure intended to reduce flooding and enhance water flow in the rapidly developing district.

The works, which involve heavy machinery and on‑site construction crews, are expected to continue for roughly six weeks, with an anticipated completion date around July 6, 2026. Motorists who normally use P. Remedio Street are being directed to a designated detour that runs via M.L. Quezon Avenue, near the Cabancalan Barangay Hall. The traffic agency has posted detailed rerouting instructions on its official Facebook page and has circulated the advisory through local media outlets.

According to Hyll Retuya, head of TEAM, all vehicles entering or exiting the affected zone must follow the back‑road route along M.L. Quezon, which will serve as the sole entry and exit point for the duration of the project. The agency emphasized that the closure is classified as a partial road closure, but both lanes will be inaccessible because of the ongoing drainage works and the presence of construction equipment.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, officials anticipate only minimal congestion, noting that the closed segment functions primarily as an access road rather than a main thoroughfare. The closure follows an unsuccessful attempt by city officials to secure temporary access through Oakridge, which would have allowed some traffic to pass through the area's back gate. Coordination with Barangay Banilad failed to obtain approval, leading authorities to rely solely on the M.L. Quezon detour.

The national government's drainage upgrade is aimed at preventing the frequent flooding that has plagued the region during heavy rains, and the project is seen as a long‑term solution to protect both residential and commercial zones. Residents and commuters are urged to stay informed by following TEAM's social media updates and to cooperate with the rerouting scheme to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow while the rehabilitation works are in progress





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Mandaue Traffic Road Closure Drainage Rehabilitation P. Remedio Street Rerouting

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