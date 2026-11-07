Celtics Rout Hornets 119-80 as Tatum Scores 34 with Nine Assists

Jayson Tatum had 34 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-80 on Friday night for their seventh win in eight games.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points, nine assists and eight rebounds as the Boston Celtics demolished the Charlotte Hornets 119-80 on Friday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The win was Boston's seventh in eight games and improved the Celtics to 2-0 in NBA Cup play, while Charlotte fell to 0-2 in the tournament. Boston shot 17 of 31 from 3-point range in the first half to build a 31-point lead. The Celtics made 9 of 17 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, bolting to a 40-20 advantage after one period.

Also read Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Philadelphia 76ers 119-95 in NBA Cup game

Tatum And White Dominate First Quarter

Tatum erupted for 18 points in the first quarter on three 3s, and Derrick White added 10 points in the opening frame. The game was over early. Boston's lead grew from 21-7 to 42-20 within the first minute of the second quarter. By the time Charlotte had scored nine total field goals, Boston had already made nine 3-point baskets.

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The Celtics finished the first half with 17 made 3-pointers compared to Charlotte's total of just 13 field goals across the entire first half. Tatum, who sat out Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks for planned rest, was fully refreshed and dominant. He shot 8 of 14 from the field in the first half, including a perfect 5 of 5 from beyond the arc, and scored 24 points by the break.

He finished the night 11 of 11 from the free-throw line. Tatum remained in the game until the final minute of the third quarter with Boston up 42 as the Celtics padded their point differential for the NBA Cup. He drew MVP chants from the pro-Celtics crowd after drawing what appeared to be a shooting foul as he swished a 3 from 33 feet, but the basket was waived off after officials ruled the foul was on the floor.

Bench Players Contribute To Team Win

Derrick White contributed 18 points, and Payton Pritchard provided a crucial spark off the bench with 12 points. The collective effort resulted in a comprehensive team win that showcased Boston's depth. The Celtics led 99-57 through three quarters, holding Charlotte to just 57 points entering the fourth. Charlotte suffered its sixth consecutive loss and dropped its home record to 2-4.

The Hornets shot a dismal 29.3 percent from the field and made only 11 of 50 attempts from beyond the 3-point line. Brandon Miller had another difficult outing, scoring just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting while missing all three of his 3-point attempts. Miller left the game in the second quarter with right groin soreness and did not return, appearing frustrated at times in the first half as Boston pressured him relentlessly.

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Charlotte played without starters Kon Knueppel and Moussa Diabate. Knueppel, last year's NBA rookie of the year runner-up, reinjured his hamstring on Wednesday night at Brooklyn in his first game of the season. Coach Charles Lee did not offer a timetable for his return. Diabate was sidelined by a quadriceps injury.

Hornets Struggle With Injuries And Scoring

Ryan Kalkbrenner moved into the starting lineup for Diabate but managed only four points in 21 minutes. Grayson Allen started in place of Sion James and was scoreless in 22 minutes, missing all of his shots. Naz Reid led the Hornets with 14 points, while reserves Tidjane Salaun and Sion James added 13 and 11 points respectively.

Charlotte has lost six straight since coach Charles Lee benched Reid, the team's biggest offseason acquisition, in the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons because he did not meet team standards. The result was similar to Charlotte's recent 128-81 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.