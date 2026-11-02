Boston Celtics Beat Orlando Magic 108-97 on Jayson Tatum 32-Point Performance

Jayson Tatum scored 32 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 108-97 to extend their winning streak to five games on Sunday.

On Sunday, the visiting Boston Celtics secured a crucial victory against the Orlando Magic with a final score of 108-97. This win extends the Celtics' current winning streak to five consecutive games, bolstering their standing in the conference. The decisive performance came from star forward Jayson Tatum, who led all scorers with 32 points.

Tatum Dominates With 32 Points

Tatum was highly efficient from the charity stripe, sinking fifteen out of seventeen free-throw attempts. His overall shooting from the field stood at eight makes out of nineteen attempts. In contrast, the Orlando Magic struggled at the line, converting only fifteen free throws throughout the entire contest. Tatum's scoring output was the primary catalyst for Boston's offensive success on the night.

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The Celtics also received significant contributions from other key players on the roster. Desmond Bane added nineteen points to the team's total effort. On the opposing side, Orlando found their best offensive spark from Tristan da Silva, who recorded twenty-three points and grabbed ten rebounds. Anthony Black also provided a strong effort for the Magic, contributing twenty-three points and eight rebounds to the box score.

Celtics Overcome Early Deficit

Despite the strong finish, the first quarter proved to be a challenging period for Boston. Orlando took an early lead, going up by nine points before the period ended. The Celtics struggled from beyond the arc during the opening twelve minutes, managing to convert only one of their eleven three-point attempts. This shooting slump allowed Orlando to build a comfortable buffer early in the game.

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Boston began its comeback when Luka Garza hit a three-point play, making the score 24-23 with just thirty-three seconds remaining in the first quarter. This marked the first time the Celtics took the lead in the game. They managed to carry this narrow 24-23 advantage into the locker room at halftime, despite the poor three-point shooting display.

Halftime And Third Quarter Action

Jayson Tatum faced a brief scare when he bumped heads with Jamal Cain late in the first quarter. The injury caused him to leave the court for treatment in the locker room. However, he returned to the game in the second quarter and was able to continue playing. His return was timely as the Celtics looked to stabilize their performance after the rocky start.

In the second quarter, Boston began to pull away, establishing their largest lead of the half at 50-40. This gap extended after Garza made a free throw with two minutes and forty-two seconds left in the period. By the time the teams headed to the locker room at halftime, the Celtics held a 55-50 lead, having regained momentum.

The second half began with Boston scoring the first nine points of the period. This run extended their advantage to 64-50, putting Orlando in a difficult position. The Magic offense went cold, failing to score any points until Anthony Black made two free throws with eight minutes and seven seconds remaining in the third quarter. This drought allowed Boston to maintain and expand their lead.

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Final Quarter Seals The Victory

As the third quarter wound down, the Celtics held a 69-54 lead. However, Orlando staged a brief rally, capped by an 18-3 run. Anthony Black hit a three-pointer with forty-six seconds left, tying the game at 72 points. Despite this surge, Boston managed to respond, entering the final frame with a 77-74 lead.

The fourth quarter saw Orlando tie the game at 79 points, keeping the contest close. The Celtics then unleashed an 18-6 run that pushed them ahead 97-85 with five minutes and two seconds remaining. This sequence effectively sealed the game, as Orlando was unable to close the gap significantly.

Orlando attempted a late comeback, clawing back to within six points. A layup by Desmond Bane made the score 97-93 with three minutes and fifty-nine seconds left. However, the Magic failed to score again, allowing the Celtics to run out the clock. The final result was a 108-97 victory for Boston, extending their winning streak to five games and providing a strong statement in their recent run of victories.