Bostik Philippines, a global leader in adhesive technologies, highlights the 'Repair Season' trio by Powermix, Super Vulcaseal, and Ultrafino Skimcoat. It encourages Filipinos to take advantage of the sunny weather to reinforce their homes. These professional-grade solutions are easy to use, ensuring better adhesion and faster curing times.

Bostik Philippines, a global leader in adhesive technologies, highlights the ‘ Repair Season ’ trio by Powermix , Super Vulcaseal , and Ultrafino Skimcoat . It encourages Filipinos to take advantage of the sunny weather to reinforce their homes before the rainy season.

These professional-grade solutions are easy to use, ensuring better adhesion and faster curing times. Reliable waterproofing with Powermix, flawless walls with Ultrafino Skimcoat, and quick fixes with Super Vulcaseal are suggested for worry-free summer renovations





MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Waterproofing Painting Sealing Philippines News Home Repairs Leak-Free Watertight Professional-Grade Solutions Repair Season Powermix Super Vulcaseal Ultrafino Skimcoat Home Renovations Summer Weather Authentic Bostik Products

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