Book Nook Creative Tour 2025: Celebrating Filipino Culture through Art and Reading in Tawi-Tawi

A diverse group of writers, artists, and media practitioners will embark on a week-long creative tour to Tawi-Tawi, exploring the Philippines' cultural treasures and promoting reading through the Book Nook Project.

A diverse group of writers, artists, and media practitioners from across the Philippines will embark on a journey to explore the country's rich cultural treasures in Tawi-Tawi for the first-ever Book Nook Creative Tour 2025. Organized by the National Book Development Board (NBDB), this week-long tour is designed to foster cultural exchange and celebrate the power of art and reading.

The tour will primarily focus on Book Nook Sitangkai and Book Nook Bongao in Tawi-Tawi, an island province known for its vibrant Sama cultural heritage. These Book Nooks, established through the NBDB's flagship Book Nook Project, have been instrumental in providing access to Filipino-published books and promoting literacy within the community. Delegates, including illustrators Beth Parrocha and Danielle Florendo, author Jay Ignacio, journalist Carsten Stormer, and Rappler contributor Elle Guison, will engage in workshops, visit libraries, meet local officials, and experience cultural performances prepared by the community. This immersive experience aims to connect creative professionals, foster collaboration, and inspire each other. The tour also provides a platform for showcasing the unique cultural expressions of the Tawi-Tawi community on a national and international stage. Established in 2021, the Book Nook Project has successfully created 113 reading and storytelling spaces across the Philippines, with 48 in Luzon, 23 in Visayas, and 42 in Mindanao. The project continues to accept applications for new Book Nook sites until February 28. Accepted applicants will receive a curated collection of over a thousand Filipino-published books and access to capacity-building training from experts. The NBDB further promotes reading culture through events like the Book Nook Reading Festival, which drew over 500 book lovers at the Book Nook in SM Aura in January 2025. The upcoming Philippine International Book Fair in March 2025 at SM Megamall will offer thousands of literary works, books, and art pieces, showcasing the vibrancy of the Philippine publishing landscape





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BOOK NOOK CREATIVE TOUR CULTURAL EXCHANGE TAIW-TAWI NATIONAL BOOK DEVELOPMENT BOARD READING CULTURE PHILIPPINES

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Air Force Restructures Leadership of Tactical Operations Group Sulu-Tawi-TawiColonel Herminlino Calubiran Jr. takes command of TOG SulTaw, succeeding Colonel Edward Cervantes. The ceremony was presided over by Brigadier General Rocky Binag, TOW WestMin commander, and witnessed by numerous military and government officials.

Read more »

Seven Arrested, P288,000 Worth of Smuggled Petroleum Seized in Tawi-TawiPhilippine authorities intercepted a wooden-hulled ferry carrying smuggled petroleum products in Tawi-Tawi, leading to the arrest of seven individuals.

Read more »

Five Potential Human Trafficking Victims Rescued in Tawi-TawiAuthorities in the Philippines rescued five potential human trafficking victims, including four males and one female minor, who were attempting to travel to Malaysia illegally. The suspects were intercepted aboard a passenger ferry and are believed to have been promised jobs in Sabah without proper documentation, indicating signs of fraud and exploitation.

Read more »

Man allegedly bitten by crocodile in Tawi-TawiLatest Philippine news from GMA News and 24 Oras. News, weather updates and livestreaming on Philippine politics, regions, showbiz, lifestyle, science and tech.

Read more »

SM Book Nook Reading Festival: A Celebration of Filipino LiteratureThe SM Book Nook Reading Festival is set to transform SM Aura into a vibrant hub of Filipino literature and creativity on January 31st. The festival boasts exclusive meet-and-greets with renowned Filipino authors, interactive activities, and a diverse program showcasing the richness of Philippine storytelling.

Read more »

Escape into a World of Books at SM Supermalls' Book NookSM Supermalls has created cozy reading havens called Book Nook in SM Aura Premier and The Podium Mall, offering a wide selection of books for all genres and interests. These inviting spaces provide a tranquil escape amidst the bustling mall atmosphere, complete with comfortable seating and a variety of nearby cafes and restaurants. Book Nook also promotes literature, arts, and culture through events like the Book Nook Reading Festival and the Mini Masters in the Making, Grand Art Exhibition.

Read more »