Bomb Threat Prompts Security Search of Israel-Bound Cruise Ship Crown Iris in Syros

A bomb threat against the Israel-bound cruise ship Crown Iris prompted a security search at Syros port, Greece, with no explosive device found.

A bomb threat aimed at the Israel-bound cruise ship Crown Iris triggered a security operation at the Greek island port of Syros on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Greek authorities said an unknown person claimed that an explosive device had been attached to the vessel's hull. The Panama-flagged ship was scheduled to sail to Haifa, Israel, and the threat was received before it could depart.

The Crown Iris was carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew members when the warning came in. Greek authorities did not describe any injuries or incidents aboard the vessel in the information released so far, and the threat was handled as a precaution while the ship remained in port.

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How the Coast Guard Searched the Crown Iris

Greek coast guard personnel searched the Crown Iris after the threat was received, and their search was supported by an explosives detection dog and a private diver. A special coast guard unit was also deployed to the scene at Syros port to coordinate the operation.

Initial checks of the vessel found no explosive device. Because the threat specifically referred to the hull, the search focused on the outside of the ship, where a device would have been attached if the claim had been accurate.

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Coast guard specialists were expected to arrive at 9.30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on Tuesday to carry out further inspections. The ship cannot resume its voyage until those inspections are completed and the authorities are satisfied that it is safe to sail.

Authorities Respond to the Threat Against the Israel Cruise Ship

Greek authorities confirmed the bomb threat and described the person who made the claim only as unknown. No details about the identity or motive of the individual who called in the threat were given in the source report.

The threat against a ship bound for Haifa comes as a route linking Greece and Israel is used by passenger vessels. Authorities treated the warning seriously, which is why the coast guard combined a dog unit, a diver and specialist inspectors rather than relying on a visual check alone.

Wider Impact on Travel and Next Steps

For the passengers and crew on board the Crown Iris, the immediate consequence is a delay to the scheduled departure for Haifa while the additional inspections take place. Passengers and crew remain tied to the schedule set by the coast guard until the ship is cleared.

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The threat was not limited to the Greek port. At least seven flights in Europe also received bomb threats on Tuesday, which caused disruption at airports, although no devices were discovered. Taken together, the incidents show that security services across the region were responding to threats in several transport sectors on the same day.

The next step is the arrival of the specialist coast guard inspectors at 9.30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on Tuesday. Once their checks are complete and no device is found, the Crown Iris can resume its voyage to Haifa, and the outcome will determine whether the ship sails on its original schedule.