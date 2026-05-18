BOI Expedites Two Major Renewable Energy Projects in Northern Luzon

The Board of Investments facilitated the groundbreakings of two Green Lane-certified solar projects of Vena Energy Group in Ilocos Norte. The projects include a 74.089-megawatt Astra Solar Energy Corp. project in Currimao valued at P3.76 billion and a 416.025-megawatt Opus Solar Energy Corp. project in Paoay worth P20.541 billion.

The Board of Investments (BOI) expedites the development of two major renewable energy projects in Northern Luzon after facilitating their groundbreakings this week. The projects include a 74.089-megawatt Astra Solar Energy Corp. project in Currimao valued at P3.76 billion and a 416.025-megawatt Opus Solar Energy Corp. project in Paoay worth P20.541 billion.

Through its One-Stop Action Center for Strategic Investments, the BOI coordinated with project proponents and government agencies to fast-track permits and resolve processing bottlenecks under the Green Lane for Strategic Investments. As of April 30, 2026, Vena Energy Group had secured 15 Green Lane-certified projects with a combined investment value exceeding P240 billion, supporting the expansion of the country’s renewable energy capacity and infrastructure development agenda





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Board Of Investments Green Lane Strategic Investments Renewable Energy Projects Solar Energy Corp. Utility-Scale Solar Facilities Clean Energy Greenhouse Gas Emissions Infrastructure Development Agenda Approved Investments One-Stop Action Center Pré-Development Execution

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