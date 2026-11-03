Bohol Teen Charged With Parricide After Killing Mother With Hammer

A 15-year-old boy in Panglao, Bohol faces parricide charges after admitting to killing his mother. Authorities cite anger over school truancy as the motive.

Parricide charges were officially filed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, against a 15-year-old male resident of Panglao, Bohol. The teenager admitted to killing his 46-year-old mother by striking her head with a hammer on the night of Friday, October 30, 2026. This tragic incident occurred inside their family home located in Purok 3, Barangay Looc, Panglao.

Details Of The Fatal Incident

The victim, identified as a former overseas worker, was attacked four times with the weapon. Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser, the spokesman for Police Regional Office 7, confirmed that the suspect confessed to the act immediately after police arrived at the scene. The brutal nature of the assault led to the immediate arrest and charging of the minor.

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Investigators gathered significant physical evidence from the crime scene. Police secured the hammer used in the attack along with blood-stained rags found inside the house. These items are being prepared as crucial evidence to be submitted to the prosecutor for the pending legal proceedings against the accused.

Discernment And Custody Status

The Panglao Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office conducted an assessment and issued a finding that the 15-year-old acted with discernment. This legal determination means the minor understood the consequences of his actions at the time of the crime. Consequently, he remains in the custody of social welfare authorities while awaiting further instructions.

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The juvenile justice system will determine the appropriate placement for the teen. The court is expected to decide whether he will be held in a specific facility for minors who have committed crimes. This process ensures that the handling of the case complies with laws regarding the rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law.

Motive And Investigation Focus

Official reports indicate that the motive stemmed from anger after the mother scolded the teen for cutting classes. There is currently no evidence suggesting involvement with illegal drugs. Lt. Col. Aliser stated that Bohol police have received no information linking the suspect to substance abuse during the investigation period.

However, investigators are exploring the potential influence of online gaming. Records show the 15-year-old maintains a high-level account in the game Roblox. Police are still investigating the specific online games the suspect joined to determine if digital interactions played a role in the fatal altercation.

The household dynamics provide further context to the case. The mother and child lived alone in their residence. Investigators learned that the parents are separated, and the father works as an overseas worker. The absence of the father in daily supervision may be a factor in the social welfare review of the family situation.