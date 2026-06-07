Boehringer Ingelheim's Obesity Drug Shows Promising Results

Boehringer Ingelheim's experimental obesity drug, survodutide, has shown promising results in a late-stage study, reducing visceral and liver fat while minimizing loss of lean mass.

Boehringer Ingelheim 's experimental obesity drug , survodutide, has shown promising results in a late-stage study, reducing visceral and liver fat while minimizing loss of lean mass .

The drug, licensed from Zealand Pharma, mimics the proteins GLP-1 and glucagon to create a feeling of fullness, and its weight-loss trial results were announced in April, showing patients lost an average of 16.6% over 76 weeks. Analysis of a group of patients who had MRI measurements at the start and end of a 76-week trial showed that survodutide reduced harmful abdominal fat by up to 34% and liver fat by up to 63.1% from the baseline.

Lean mass accounted for no more than 10.8% of the change in body composition at the highest dose of 6 milligrams, suggesting the weight loss was driven mainly by fat reduction. The drug's effect on liver-fat reduction and preservation of lean mass are central to whether it will be able to stand out commercially, alongside tolerability and how long patients stay on the drug.

Boehringer executive Shashank Deshpande said, 'We believe survodutide will become an important new option at the intersection of obesity and liver disease, two conditions that are deeply connected but rarely addressed together.

' Survodutide is also being tested in other late-stage studies, including for patients with fatty liver disease and fibrosis. In a separate late-stage study of overweight or obese patients with a fatty liver disease called MASLD, survodutide met both its main goals. After 48 weeks, up to 84.2% of patients on the drug showed a liver fat reduction of at least 30%, compared with 24.3% for those on placebo.

Patients on survodutide also lost up to 12.2% of their body weight, versus 1% for placebo. In 61% of the patients the drug helped achieve liver fat normalization, or a liver fat content below 5%, compared with 5.7% on placebo





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Boehringer Ingelheim Obesity Drug Survodutide Visceral Fat Liver Fat Lean Mass Weight Loss

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