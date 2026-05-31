BOC Files Charges Against Cargo Firm for Abandoning 16,000 Balikbayan Boxes

The Bureau of Customs has filed criminal charges against Makati Express Cargo, Inc. for allegedly abandoning over 16,000 balikbayan boxes meant for recipients nationwide, with the majority of shipments arriving in Cebu left unclaimed and later declared abandoned under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. The case involves violations of customs regulations and misrepresentations by the freight forwarder, affecting OFWs and families awaiting packages from abroad.

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has filed criminal charges against Makati Express Cargo , Inc. (MECI) and several of its officials and employees for the alleged abandonment of approximately 16,000 balikbayan boxes intended for recipients across the Philippines.

The charges, announced on Friday, May 29, 2026, relate to the abandonment of these shipments, which arrived through various ports, primarily in Cebu. BOC records indicate that 50 containers carrying about 16,431 balikbayan boxes arrived at the Port of Cebu but were left unclaimed and later declared "impliedly abandoned" under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA). These Cebu shipments form a significant part of 117 abandoned containers nationwide containing roughly 36,826 boxes.

In total, 65 containers with around 19,671 boxes entered through the Manila International Container Port, while two containers with about 724 boxes arrived in Davao. According to the BOC, the abandoned cargoes date from 2024 to 2025 after MECI allegedly failed to process, claim, and facilitate the release of consolidated balikbayan box shipments arriving in Manila, Cebu, and Davao.

Prior to the charges, the agency issued a final show cause order to MECI on October 21, 2025, ordering the company to process the release of the overstaying cargoes and pay the appropriate taxes, customs duties, and other fees. The BOC also suspended and revoked MECI's registration on January 22, 2026, due to repeated failures to lodge goods declarations and claim shipments within the prescribed period, resulting in overstaying and abandonment.

The BOC stated that numerous Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and package recipients have sought assistance after their balikbayan boxes remained undelivered. The charges, filed with the Department of Justice, accuse MECI and its responsible officers of violating provisions of the CMTA and customs regulations governing freight forwarders, importer accreditation, and consolidated balikbayan box shipments.

The agency also stated that MECI made misrepresentations in its registration information, failed to properly declare its foreign consolidator, and continued to accept shipments despite past abandoned cargoes and operational deficiencies. Investigators also found that some of the company's registered business addresses and warehouses are no longer operational. BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno affirmed that the agency remains committed to protecting OFWs and holding accountable those who fail to meet their obligations.

"Behind every Balikbayan Box is a family waiting for a piece of home from their loved ones abroad. These boxes represent years of hard work and sacrifice. The BOC will pursue accountability and ensure that those responsible for their abandonment and non-delivery answer for their actions," said Nepomuceno. The BOC disclosed it continues to coordinate with other government agencies to resolve the issue and is still working to deliver the abandoned balikbayan boxes to their rightful recipients





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Balikbayan Boxes Bureau Of Customs Makati Express Cargo Abandoned Cargo Cebu OFW Customs Violations CMTA Criminal Charges Freight Forwarder

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