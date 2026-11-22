The Bureau of Customs issued CMO 19-2026 amending E-TRACC rules to require enhanced electronic tracking and updated booking procedures for containerized cargo moved by barges and other domestic vessels, including inland transfers.

The Bureau of Customs has tightened monitoring of containerized cargo transported through barges and other domestic vessels under Customs Memorandum Order 19-2026, which amends existing rules on the Electronic Tracking of Containerized Cargo system.

The order covers multimodal transfers involving barges or other domestic vessels, including inland transport. The Bureau said the amendments aim to ensure transparency in the E-TRACC system during the transit of containerized shipments via barges or other domestic vessels, including intermediate inland transfers. The system is also meant to generate real-time, accurate information on the movement and location of barges or other domestic vessels carrying covered shipments through tracking devices integrated with the electronic documentation system.

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Mandatory Booking Through E TRACC System

Under the revised procedures, barge owners, terminal facilities, shipping lines or their authorized representatives must book cargo transfers through the E-TRACC system. The booking must include vessel details, shipment origins and destinations, container numbers, loading plans, the type of transaction, travel type and payment information. Only one booking shall be made for all containers loaded onto a barge specifically designated for the transfer.

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Once containers are loaded, operators must submit the actual load list through the system, which will tag the shipments as Loaded. The vessel master must also submit the final load list and stowage or bay plan to verify the containers onboard before departure. Customs personnel and authorized E-TRACC service provider representatives will then activate the tracking devices after verifying the location and position of the containers on board.

Upon arrival at the destination, operators must record the transfer as completed and submit the discharge list through the system. Customs personnel and authorized service provider representatives will then deactivate the tracking devices. The rules also cover intermediate transfers of imported and exported containers between ports, free zones and inland facilities. Imported containers transferred by barge to an intermediate port must remain at the facility until they are booked for onward movement.

Sealing Requirements For Containers

Only booked containers will be sealed with electronic customs seals and allowed to proceed to their final destinations. Export containers must likewise be sealed at the free zone, inland facility or port before being transferred to an intermediate terminal for barge loading. Upon arrival, the seals must be deactivated by authorized personnel, and the containers must remain at the terminal until all booking and transfer requirements are completed.

The E-TRACC service provider must update its system to monitor barge and domestic vessel movements, establish Global Positioning System corridors for cargo transfers and integrate information on inland and barge movements. The provider shall ensure that the E-TRACC System Dashboard integrates the required information for container movement both for inland and barge transfers. Terminal facilities and shipping lines must also integrate their systems with the E-TRACC provider to enable automatic submission of load lists, stowage plans and discharge records.

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Customs Oversight And System Integration

The BOC Piers and Inspection Division, Customs Container Control Division or equivalent office must reconcile shipment records with containers actually discharged at the destination. Terminal facilities handling barge transfers must provide offices for customs officials and E-TRACC personnel, stable internet access and overtime services when required. Customs offices must also assign personnel at intermediate ports and terminals to supervise container movements and the activation and deactivation of tracking devices.

The order allows one E-TRACC device per vessel exclusively carrying containers monitored through electronic customs seals, provided tracking systems and GPS corridors are established and required system integrations are completed. Vessels carrying other types of containers must have one tracking device attached to each container, although GPS corridors may not be required when routes are clearly established. The BOC also prohibits the release of containers carrying electronic customs seals without official documents and bureau authorization.

Prohibited Actions During Transit

Container numbers and seals must be verified, while the movement of empty containers must also be monitored. Any change in transport mode from barge to land requires a new booking through the E-TRACC system. Opening laden containers, conducting physical examinations or stuffing and stripping cargo at intermediate terminals are prohibited unless authorized by the District Collector on justifiable grounds.

Operators must report any changes to barge shipments before departure, including discrepancies in container counts or containers not included in the final load list. An amended load list must be submitted before departure. Otherwise, the same shall be considered a violation of this Order and shall be subject to fines and penalties as may be determined by the AOCG.