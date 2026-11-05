Bob Dylan meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican, exchanges gifts

Bob Dylan had a private audience with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday, where the pope gave him a rosary and Dylan presented a copy of his autobiography.

Bob Dylan met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Wednesday during a break between concert dates in Italy. The Vatican said the encounter was brief, with Leo giving Dylan a rosary and the Nobel laureate presenting the 71-year-old pope with a copy of his autobiography Chronicles: Volume One.

The two shook hands during the private audience at the apostolic palace, according to photos released by the Vatican. Leo, who was born in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1955, and was previously known as Father Bob, is known to be a Dylan fan. He quoted a 1963 anti-nuclear protest song by Dylan, Go Away You Bomb, in his 2026 book Disarmed and Disarming: Peace is a Gift.

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Vatican Officials Accompany Meeting

In that book, Leo warned against the race to rearm and the recourse to nuclear weapons, quoting the lyric addressed to a hypothetical atomic bomb: I hate you cause yer man-made and man-owned, an man-handled. Two Vatican officials accompanied Dylan at the meeting. They were Rev. Antonio Spadaro, a Vatican culture ministry official who also accompanied Patti Smith to an audience with Leo in July, and Andrea Monda, editor of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano.

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Spadaro said Dylan had wanted to speak with Leo, and the two met in private for a few minutes. The Vatican press office did not immediately comment on whether Leo and Dylan had discussed anything blowing in the wind. In an essay in L'Osservatore Romano, Spadaro recalled that the former Robert Francis Prevost, who was born in Chicago and was previously known as Father Bob, grew up familiar with Dylan's music.

He also noted that Dylan was very familiar with Saint Augustine of Hippo, the inspiration of Leo's spirituality and the Augustinian religious order, penning I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine for the 1967 album John Wesley Harding. Spadaro said on Instagram that he had helped arrange the meeting.

Historic Encounter at Apostolic Palace

It was hard not to feel the emotion of being part of an encounter that had a real sense of history about it, with the feeling that, at every step through the Apostolic Palace, absolutely anything could happen, he said. The Vatican's newspaper said Leo had received in private audience Mr. Robert Allen Zimmerman, using the name the musician was given at birth in Duluth, Minnesota.

Dylan, who changed his name from Robert Zimmerman, was born to a Jewish family in Minnesota. He famously became a born-again Christian in 1979 and alienated some of his longtime fans with songs like Gotta Serve Somebody and Saved. In more recent years, Dylan has been more circumspect about his religious beliefs. In a 2022 interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dylan said he was a religious person who reads the Scriptures, meditates and prays.

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Dylan wore a black hoodie and a loose tie at the Vatican. Photos of the encounter showed him with the hood over his head. Leo, the leader of the Catholic Church, wore his customary white cassock. It was not Dylan's first papal encounter.

Previous Papal Encounters for Dylan

He played for Saint John Paul II, and thousands of other people, during a concert capping a religious congress in the northern Italian city of Bologna in 1997. Dylan met with Leo in between concert dates in Italy. He played in the northern city of Milan on Monday and was playing in the capital Rome on Thursday.

In his most recent concert before meeting Leo, Dylan sang his 1997 song Tryin' to Get to Heaven, which contains the lyric, I've been all around the world, boys, now I'm trying to get to heaven before they close the door. Dylan has spent more than six decades knocking on heaven's door. On Wednesday, the door opened at the Vatican, where the legendary musician had a private audience with Pope Leo.

Leo and Dylan, fellow travelers from the US Midwest, were seen meeting together in the pope's office at the ornate apostolic palace in photos shared by the Vatican's newspaper on social media. Dylan, the acoustic songbird who went electric in the 1960s, wore a black coat, black gloves, and a black hooded sweatshirt. Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.