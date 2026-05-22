BMW X1 xDrive 25e: The Stylish Choice for Eco-Friendly, Powerful Hybrid Vehicle

The BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid is now available for around P3,398,000. It offers a stylish choice for those seeking the convenience of an internal combustion engine and the option to drive fully electric.

Not too long ago, power meant choosing a vehicle with a large gasoline engine or a torquey turbodiesel. But now, BMW Philippines is offering the BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid, the most affordable plug-in hybrid among the BMW Philippines lineup, at P3,398,000.

This model is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and an electric motor, resulting in impressive performance and a combined output of 245hp and 477Nm of torque. The X1 PHEV can be charged and driven in electric-only mode for up to 100km, perfect for daily commutes around Metro Manila. It also comes with premium features like a high-resolution infotainment display, plush Veganza upholstery, and a convenient storage shelf for wireless charging.

Safety features include Collision and Lane Change Warning systems, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Crossing Traffic Warning. The driving experience is a joy, thanks to the hybrid engine's speed and the X1 PHEV's stylish design and added chassis stability. Embrace the electrified life, choosing the BMW X1 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid now





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BMW X1 Xdrive 25E Plug-In Hybrid Stylish Choice Eco-Friendly Vehicle Powerand Convenience Charging And Power Collision And Lane Change Warning Systems Blind Spot Monitoring And Rear Crossing Traffi Plush Veganza Upholstery High-Resolution 10.7-Inch Infotainment Display

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