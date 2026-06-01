BMW Philippines Launches More Affordable X5 xDrive50e xLine PHEV Limited to 50 Units

BMW Philippines introduces the X5 xDrive50e xLine PHEV at PHP 5,498,000, offering a more affordable entry to the luxury plug-in hybrid SUV segment with only 50 units available, featuring a 489hp powertrain and 118km electric range.

BMW Philippines has officially introduced a new variant of the X5 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle ( PHEV ), the X5 xDrive50e xLine, positioning it as a more accessible option in the luxury SUV segment.

Limited to just 50 units nationwide, this model is priced at PHP 5,498,000, making it nearly PHP 1.5 million cheaper than the previously available M Sport variant. This strategic launch aims to cater to buyers seeking a balance between premium amenities, electrified efficiency, and a subdued aesthetic without compromising performance. The xLine variant distinguishes itself with a focus on comfort and elegance rather than the aggressive sportiness of the M Sport.

It features 19-inch light alloy wheels, BMWs signature kidney grilles with the iconic glow, satin aluminum exterior accents, and an automatic two-piece split tailgate. Inside, the cabin boasts a widescreen display integrating the instrument panel and infotainment system, fine wood trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, sport seats, a HiFi sound system, and a wireless charging tray. The design philosophy emphasizes sophistication and practicality, making it suitable for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.

Under the hood, the xLine retains the same potent powertrain as the M Sport: a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 489 horsepower and 700 Newton meters of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via BMWs xDrive system, enabling the SUV to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 4.8 seconds.

The electric motor alone provides a range of up to 118 kilometers on a full charge, ideal for emission-free urban driving. When the battery is depleted, fuel consumption averages around 10 kilometers per liter. The vehicle comes with a portable flexi charger, a five-year comprehensive warranty covering up to 200,000 kilometers, and an eight-year battery warranty for up to 120,000 kilometers.

BMW emphasizes that the xLine is a highly practical choice, offering cost efficient emission free driving for daily city travel while retaining robust power and long distance flexibility for weekend road trips. The substantial price reduction compared to the M Sport variant opens the X5 PHEV to a broader audience, particularly those who prefer a less aggressive exterior design without sacrificing driving dynamics or electric capabilities.

With only 50 units available, the xLine is poised to attract discerning buyers looking for a unique blend of luxury, efficiency, and value in the Philippine automotive market





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