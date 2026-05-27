BMW Philippines Launches M Performance Parts for M2 Coupe

BMW Philippines now offers a suite of M Performance parts for the M2, including a titanium center-exit exhaust, carbon-fiber aerodynamic upgrades, and tow cables, all designed to boost the sports coupe's performance and visual appeal.

BMW Philippines has expanded its M Performance parts lineup for the M2, offering enthusiasts a range of accessories to enhance both the aesthetics and performance of the sports coupe.

The M Performance parts include a center-exit exhaust system, carbon-fiber aerodynamic components, and high-strength tow cables, each designed to amplify the M2's track-inspired character. These upgrades have undergone rigorous homologation and testing to ensure seamless integration and quality, and they will be available nationwide through BMW dealerships. The flagship of the new parts is the M Performance Silencer System, a titanium center-exit exhaust kit.

This system is 8kg lighter than the standard exhaust, thanks to its titanium construction, and features electrically controlled flaps that adjust the exhaust tone, particularly in Sport and Sport+ modes, to deliver a more engaging driving experience. The four ceramic-coated exhaust tips are arranged in a striking quartet layout, optimized to complement the car's rear diffuser. For those interested solely in aesthetic upgrades, the titanium tips are also sold separately. Complementing the exhaust are carbon-fiber aerodynamic parts.

A rear diffuser is specially contoured to match the quad-pipe exhaust layout, while a carbon-fiber lip spoiler adds a distinct visual edge and generates additional downforce. Both parts enhance the M2's visual presence and functional performance. Rounding out the collection is a set of high-strength tow cables, providing practical utility for track use while adding a sporty accent. BMW emphasizes that all M Performance accessories are engineered and tested to meet the brand's standards, ensuring they complement the M2's dynamics.

Customers are invited to contact their local BMW dealership for more details on availability and installation





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BMW M2 M Performance Parts Titanium Exhaust Carbon Fiber Aero BMW Philippines

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