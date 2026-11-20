BMW unveils the all-electric seventh-generation M3 at Miramas testing, delivering 840hp and advanced torque vectoring that outperforms combustion rivals while a gas model follows.

BMW has officially confirmed the arrival of the seventh-generation M3, marking a historic shift for the legendary performance brand. The automaker launched the all-electric variant first at its Miramas testing facility in southern France, proving that battery technology now leads the company's high-performance strategy. This development signals a definitive pivot for the Munich-based manufacturer, prioritizing electric architecture over traditional internal combustion engines for its flagship sports sedan.

Performance Specifications And Powertrain Details

BMW has not yet released precise official figures, but initial data indicates the electric powertrain utilizes a roughly 100kWh NMC battery unit. This pack features upgraded cooling systems and revised cell chemistry designed to reduce electrical resistance for better efficiency. The system employs four electric motors to generate approximately 840hp and 1,199Nm of torque, ensuring immediate and overwhelming acceleration capabilities for the driver.

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Acceleration metrics place this new model as the fastest and most powerful M3 ever created. The vehicle covers the distance from zero to 100kph in under three seconds, with on-track experiences suggesting launch control performance may be closer to two seconds. These figures establish a new benchmark for sports sedans, leaving traditional gasoline-powered competitors significantly behind in raw power output and response times.

The Heart Of Joy And Cornering Dynamics

Superior cornering ability stems from a centralized electronic architecture known as the Heart of Joy. Unlike previous models that relied on multiple ECUs communicating with unavoidable delays, this single superbrain manages all driving functions simultaneously. This integration allows for seamless utilization of traction control, stability management, ABS, and electronic limited-slip differentials without perceptible lag.

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The electric M3 also features four-wheel torque vectoring as a key differentiator. This technology intervenes subtly when approaching corners too fast, sending precise power and braking to individual wheels to maintain the intended line. Drivers report that the car feels supernaturally capable, correcting mistakes without intrusive juddering or slowing, effectively making the driver appear more skilled than they actually are.

Strategic Positioning Versus Combustion Models

BMW M Division executives stated unequivocally that the electric version represents the best possible M3 achievable with current technology. The company explicitly avoided the iM3 badge, branding it simply as the new M3 to emphasize its primacy. This decision confirms that BMW considers electric power the optimal medium for achieving high-performance goals, rather than viewing it as a transitional compromise.

Despite launching the EV first, BMW has confirmed that a combustion-powered M3 is also in development. However, the electric model serves as the primary focus for the seventh generation. This strategic ordering highlights the company's confidence in its Neue Klasse platform and electric drivetrain superiority, suggesting that future performance standards will be defined by electric powertrains exclusively.

Driving Modes And Future Development Plans

Drivers seeking a raw experience can disable electronic assists to access the rear-wheel-drive bias mode. Engineers confirmed during development that they considered enthusiasts who prefer drifting, ensuring the vehicle retains manual control capabilities. The system delivers the bulk of its 840hp to the rear axle when electronics are turned off, allowing for significant slides and controlled chaos.

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Compared to rivals like the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door EV, the new M3 focuses less on excessive digital gimmicks and more on pure driving dynamics. The Miramas test results demonstrate that BMW has successfully blended advanced automation with traditional sports car engagement. This balance ensures the vehicle remains a driver-focused machine rather than an autonomous passenger pod, preserving the core identity of the M brand.