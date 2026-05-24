BMW M3 CS Handschalter: A Limited-Edition M3 with a DIY Shifter and a Price Tag of $107,100

The BMW M3 CS Handschalter is a limited-edition M3 that comes with a DIY shifter and a price tag of $107,100. It is 34kg lighter than the regular G80 M3 and has a bespoke chassis setup, recalibrated steering, and a 6mm drop in ride height. The M3 CS Handschalter is slower than the standard M3 CS due to the manual gearbox, but it is still a run-out special with unique features like forged alloy wheels, titanium backbox, carbon-fiber reinforced plastic panels, carbon seats, and optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

BMW really is just taunting us now. You see, it already offered the G80 M3 with a manual gearbox in the USA, but now it has treated the limited-edition CS to a DIY shifter too.

The M3 CS Handschalter will say goodbye to the sixth-generation super saloon in the greatest way possible. Although actually, the Handschalter is quite a bit slower than the standard CS. The inclusion of that gearbox means power from the 3.0-litrer straight-six has had to drop from 542hp down to 467hp, which in turn means the 0-100kph time is now north of four seconds.

Going from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive won’t help in that regard either, but we couldn’t care one jot. Because yes, the Handschalter has been ‘built for maximum driver involvement’ and as it’s a CS, it’s also 34kg lighter than the regular G80. Thank the forged alloy wheels, titanium backbox, carbon-fiber reinforced plastic panels, carbon seats, and optional carbon-ceramic brakes.

Prices will start at $107,100 (about P6.5 million), with sales in the US kicking off in July and first deliveries taking place in the fall. Yes, we might have the M3 Touring over here, but we’re still properly jealous of this one.

More photos of the BMW M3 Handschalter: PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BMW PHOTO BY BM





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BMW M3 CS Handschalter Manual Gearbox Limited-Edition DIY Shifter Price Tag All-Wheel Drive Rear-Wheel Drive Power 0-100Kph Time Ride Height Chassis Setup Recalibrated Steering Fresh Springs New Rear Axle Link Shock Absorbers M Front Strut Brace Prices Sales Deliveries First Deliveries US July P6.5 Million M3 Touring Properly Jealous Unique Features Forged Alloy Wheels Titanium Backbox Carbon-Fiber Reinforced Plastic Panels Carbon Seats Optional Carbon-Ceramic Brakes

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