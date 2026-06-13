BMW M Concept Neue Klasse: First Look at the Electric M3

BMW reveals its electric M3 concept with quad motors, 100 kWh battery, and retro design cues, alongside plans for a gasoline M3 to satisfy all enthusiasts.

BMW has unveiled a striking new electric concept car that is set to ignite further debate in the automotive world. The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse , a precursor to the first electric M3, arrives amid heated discussions sparked by rivals like the Mercedes-AMG 4-door EV and the Ferrari Luce.

Although BMW officially calls it a concept, the production intent is clear: this shark-nosed EV is designed to challenge preconceptions and offer a glimpse into M division's electrified future. The concept is built on the new i3 platform and represents one half of BMW's dual-path strategy. For enthusiasts wary of electric propulsion, BMW is simultaneously developing a gasoline-powered next-generation M3, likely a hybrid. This approach allows the market to decide which powertrain wins.

The M Concept Neue Klasse is a design study, featuring numerous nods to iconic M models: quad headlights reminiscent of the E30 M3, solid-topped wheel arches, and centerlock wheels. At the rear, a split ducktail bootlid echoes the E46 CSL, while quad running lights pay homage to BMW endurance racers. Under the skin, the concept employs a 100 kWh battery pack with bespoke chemistry optimized for high discharge and fast charging without degradation.

The interior, though compromised by the floor-mounted battery, offers a low seating position relative to other EVs. A miniature steering wheel features red M1 and M2 shortcuts, along with controls to disable the intrusive driver assistance warnings. Red paddles operate the 'Emulated Shift' tech, similar to Hyundai N's simulated gearshifts. The 'Heart of Joy' supercomputer manages handling, drift modes, and torque vectoring, with a heart-shaped lump on the center console as a visual cue.

BMW is experimenting with this concept, knowing full well that an electric M3 may be sacrilege to purists, but also recognizing the need to compete with Tesla. The finished production model, likely dubbed the Mi3, will be one of the most controversial cars of the coming year.

However, with a gasoline M3 also in development, BMW aims to keep almost everyone happy-a costly but necessary strategy in a divided market





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BMW M3 Electric Vehicle Concept Car Neue Klasse

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