Bloomberry narrows Q3 net loss to P445M as EBITDA rises 64% on higher gaming revenue

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. cut its third-quarter consolidated net loss to P445.2 million from P1.7 billion a year earlier, as gross gaming revenue rose 5% and EBITDA climbed 64%.

Bloomberry Resorts Corp. narrowed its consolidated net loss in the third quarter of 2026 to P445.2 million, down from P1.7 billion a year earlier, as higher gaming revenue and lower operating expenses boosted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

The Razon-led casino operator said consolidated EBITDA climbed 64 percent to P3.1 billion from P1.9 billion in the July-to-September period. Net revenues grew 9 percent to P13.8 billion from P12.7 billion. Attributable net loss also narrowed to P480.2 million from P1.74 billion a year earlier. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) rose 5 percent to P15.3 billion from P14.6 billion, driven by higher hold rates in the VIP and electronic gaming machine (EGM) segments.

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Hold rates refer to the proportion of wagers retained by casino operators. Bloomberry attributed the EBITDA improvement to higher GGR and continued cost management initiatives. Cash operating expenses were trimmed by 1 percent to P10.6 billion from P10.7 billion, with savings from scaled-down advertising and promotions, outsourced services and charges, utilities, and cost of sales. Bloomberry Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enrique K. Razon, Jr. said the third-quarter performance reflected improved gaming revenues and continued efforts to manage expenses.

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Solaire Resorts Boost Earnings

GGR growth was primarily fueled by higher hold rates, particularly in the VIP and EGM segments, while gaming volumes remained stable, Razon added. Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque generated EBITDA of P2 billion in the third quarter, up 60 percent from P1.2 billion a year earlier. Solaire Resort Quezon City saw EBITDA climb 55 percent to P1.2 billion from P787.6 million, while its GGR increased 7 percent to P4.9 billion.

Jeju Sun Resort and Casino in South Korea swung to a positive EBITDA of P31.1 million, reversing the previous year s P14.6-million loss. Its net revenue rose 16 percent to P162.9 million from P140.6 million a year earlier. Non-gaming revenue grew 4 percent to P3.5 billion. For the first nine months of 2026, Bloomberry recorded a consolidated net loss of P915.5 million, reversing net income of P160.1 million in the same period last year.

Attributable net loss reached P946.8 million, compared with attributable net income of P164.2 million a year earlier. The company said the year-on-year comparison was affected by one-time gains recognized in both periods. These include a P403-million gain in the first quarter of 2026 from the sale of the Jeju Sun gaming license through a demerger and share purchase arrangement, and a P2.9-billion non-cash gain in the first quarter of 2025 from the refinancing of a P40-billion syndicated loan facility.

Nine Months Financial Performance

Despite the nine-month net loss, consolidated EBITDA increased 8 percent to P9.6 billion from P8.8 billion. GGR rose 2 percent to P46.4 billion from P45.7 billion, while net revenue grew 3 percent to P40.9 billion from P39.7 billion. Razon noted that cash operating expenses rose by just 2 percent in the first nine months to P31.4 billion and declined in the third quarter despite inflationary pressures.

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As of Sept. 30, 2026, Bloomberry reported consolidated cash and cash equivalents of P30.3 billion and outstanding debt of P107.4 billion. Aside from the two Solaire resorts in Parañaque and Quezon City and the Jeju Sun casino in South Korea, Bloomberry also operates online gaming platforms led by Solaire Online. The company said it would continue focusing on increasing revenue and improving its cost structure in the final quarter of 2026.

Bloomberry Shares Decline

Shares of Bloomberry on Monday dropped P0.09, or 4.79 percent, to close at P1.79 each amid a 2.0-percent slump for the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index.