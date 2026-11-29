Rabih Al-Jammal and other visually impaired athletes complete races in Beirut guided by volunteers from the Blind with Vision NGO, defying weather and societal barriers.

Visually impaired athletes completed the Beirut Marathon on Sunday, defying thunder and rain through a unique system of guided running. Rabih Al-Jammal, a blind runner who lost his sight to glaucoma, crossed the finish line tethered to a sighted guide. This achievement marked a significant milestone for the group Blind with Vision, which supports athletes with visual impairments in Lebanon.

Rabih Al-Jammal Marathon Journey

Rabih Al-Jammal competed in the 10-kilometer race, holding a short rope that connected him to his guide. At 40 years old, he had watched the first Beirut Marathon on television in 2003, prior to losing his vision. The condition damaged his optic nerve, leading to gradual blindness. He dreamed of finishing the race for years before starting to train in 2016.

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Al-Jammal began with a 7-kilometer walk, supported by friends and Mary Kleyany. Kleyany, an experienced runner and mountaineer, committed to training him for six months. She used a rope technique inspired by her mountaineering background to ensure his safety. In 2017, Al-Jammal became the first visually impaired Lebanese man to complete the full Beirut Marathon.

Blind with Vision Guide Network

Mary Kleyany later helped establish Blind with Vision, an organization that connects visually impaired runners with sighted guides. The group provides essential support for athletes who face significant barriers in competitive sports. Kleyany transitioned from her office job to dedicate herself fully to the initiative. She now trains runners, guides them during events, and coordinates logistics for the organization.

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Christina Elias, a 32-year-old financial consultant, guided Dania Barbour during the 10-kilometer race. Barbour, 42, completed her second race with Elias, who has volunteered with the group for three years. The partnership relies on constant communication and trust between the runner and the guide. Elias uses the rope to navigate turns, puddles, and obstacles on the course.

Advocacy and Personal Challenges

Fady Al-Homsi, a 45-year-old music instructor, ran with guide Wassim Nsouli during the event. Al-Homsi lost his sight completely at age 33 due to retinitis pigmentosa. He described Nsouli as his eyes for the day, emphasizing the deep reliance required for such races. Al-Homsi also studies music therapy and volunteers with the Lebanese Civil Defense.

Nsouli, a member of the Lebanese Red Cross, found the group via social media and has volunteered for two years. He recruits other friends to join the efforts, noting that mutual support is key. Al-Homsi stated that blindness does not prevent running or living fully. He urged others to unleash the hero within, regardless of physical limitations.

Financial Struggles and Future Events

The Blind with Vision group faces financial instability due to Lebanon's ongoing economic crises. The government has not provided regular funding for disability resources, leaving NGOs to fill the gap. Kleyany reported a shortage of guides and a lack of consistent sponsorship. The organization relies on in-kind donations and volunteer time for management and media.

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Despite these challenges, the group organized a Sea to Summit challenge in October. Athletes traveled 68.5 kilometers from Chekka to Qornet el-Sawda, the highest peak in Lebanon. The two-day event included relay stages across mountainous terrain. Ballout, a participant, joked about never seeing the view from the top, highlighting the unique experience of visually impaired adventurers.