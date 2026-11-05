Blazers Defeat Suns 132-119 as Lillard Leads Perfect Road Start

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 132-119 on November 4, 2026, maintaining their perfect 5-0 home-away record. Damian Lillard scored 25 points in the victory.

The Portland Trail Blazers secured a decisive 132-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on November 4, 2026, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix. This win maintains the Blazers' undefeated 5-0 record on the road for the current season and improves their overall standing to 6-1. The performance marks the team's best start since they opened the 1999-2000 campaign with a 10-1 record before reaching the Western Conference finals.

Lillard and Clingan Drive Blazers Offense

Portland guard Damian Lillard tied his season-high scoring output with 25 points to lead the offensive effort. Guard Deni Avdija contributed significantly with 21 points and dished out 12 assists for the home team. Center Donovan Clingan recorded his second consecutive double-double, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds to anchor the paint.

Also read Trail Blazers Edge Nuggets 118-110 as Avdija and Holiday Shine

Reserve guard Jrue Holiday provided a critical spark off the bench, scoring 15 points while hitting a season-high five three-pointers. Lillard hit a crucial short jumper in the final minute of the third quarter to extend the lead to 22 points. The Blazers entered the fourth quarter with a commanding 104-85 advantage.

Suns Struggle With Booker Fouls and Defenses

Phoenix guard Devin Booker led all scorers with 33 points before fouling out for the second consecutive game. Booker exited the third quarter with 2:51 remaining after appearing to be struck on the head by Portland center Robert Williams III during a layup attempt. He returned with 9:59 left in the quarter but failed to score again before committing his fifth foul.

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Guard Jalen Green added 22 points for the Suns, while forward Miles Bridges contributed 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Bridges hit four three-pointers late in the game to bring the deficit within 13 points at 120-107 with 4:11 remaining. However, Phoenix failed to recover further as they lost their fourth straight game.

Historical Context and Road Dominance

The Blazers' five-game road winning streak is the second-longest season-opening road winning streak since 1990-91, when Portland won its first eight away games. The 1999-2000 team reached the Western Conference finals before losing a seven-game series to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers. Portland has now won both meetings against the Suns this season.

In the first matchup on October 21, the Blazers won 124-83, with Lillard also scoring 25 points in a game where Portland scored the first 21 points. On Wednesday, Portland opened a double-digit lead with a 43-25 run in the second quarter, taking a 72-59 advantage into the third quarter.

Statistical Breakdown and Future Outlook

Portland shot 51.2 percent from the field and held a 47-39 rebounding edge over Phoenix. Entering the game, the Suns were tied for 30th in rebounding margin, while Portland led the league in rebounding percentage. Avdija and Williams each grabbed eight rebounds to support the interior presence.

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During the pivotal second quarter run, Holiday and Lillard each scored nine points, with Holiday hitting three three-pointers. Clingan added eight points during the stretch while Portland shot 14-for-19 from the field. The Blazers will look to maintain this momentum as they continue their schedule, having established themselves as a formidable force on the road.