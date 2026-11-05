Sandiganbayan hears BJMP testimony on Romualdez detention in Payatas jail

A Sandiganbayan hearing on the P7.4-billion plunder case tackled claims of special treatment for detained former Speaker Martin Romualdez, with the jail warden denying he left in an ambulance and confirming his staff stays in his cell.

A Sandiganbayan hearing on Thursday, November 5, addressed allegations of special treatment for former Speaker Martin Romualdez, who is detained at the Payatas jail in Quezon City in connection with a P7.4-billion plunder case.

Sandiganbayan 3rd Division chairperson Associate Justice Karl Miranda, whose chamber handles the case, called the hearing after reports circulated online. Miranda summoned two Bureau of Jail Management and Penology officials: Jail Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion, the warden, and Jail Chief Inspector Henry Fabro, the jail doctor.

Also read Sandiganbayan orders BJMP officials to testify on Romualdez detention status

Sandiganbayan Hearing on Detainee Treatment

"News have been circulating online. So to find out the truth of that matter, we have called this hearing," Miranda said. Pacion categorically denied reports that Romualdez could leave the facility at will.

"I categorically deny the information and we did not... Since the commitment of Congressman Martin Romualdez... He just stayed in the room... He did not go out riding an ambulance or any other vehicle," she told the court.

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Pacion said Romualdez is currently detained inside a dormitory cell. He spent his first three weeks in the Payatas jail inside the infirmary due to hypertension. Asked whether the infirmary has air-conditioning, the warden said: "There is an embedded air condition in the infirmary... I think so that the patient will feel comfortable.

" The warden also addressed questions from the anti-graft court about the presence of Romualdez's personal staff inside his cell. She confirmed the staff members are allowed to stay with him and have been doing so since his detention on September 14. Pacion said Romualdez has no personal security inside the jail, but his personal staff looks after his personal needs.

According to the warden, detainees' relatives or lawyers normally have to schedule visits when needed, but she approved the arrangement because the jail cannot supply round-the-clock staff.

"Actually I approved it because we cannot supply 24/7 staff who will assist Romualdez... His mental state is not yet stable... We cannot hire any more persons to put for the personal needs of the congressman," Pacion said.

Warden Defends Special Arrangements

"It's actually human considerations... It's a case to case basis. It's the prerogative of the warden, what's needed for a certain person deprived of liberty.

" She defended her decision further, saying there had been a past case when she allowed a relative of a person deprived of liberty to stay within the jail area because the detainee needed special care. "Because BJMP has no program tending to special care, I allowed the relative to stay in the area," she said. Pacion also reiterated that the jail has strict security protocols.

Apart from closed circuit televisions, security personnel check all vehicles, including ambulances, that go in and out of the compound.

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"They inspect going out and going in vehicles... Including vehicles of personnel and visitors," she said. On Thursday, media personality Ramon Tulfo posted a statement on Facebook retracting his claim that Romualdez could go in and out of his detention cell.

Media Personality Retracts Claims

"I was fed the wrong report that former speaker Martin Romualdez could go in and out of jail. Complete with all the details like riding in an ambulance and the brownouts taking place so he would not be seen going out and coming back in," Tulfo said.

"No such thing happened when the facts started coming in yesterday. It was fiction. I goofed. No excuses," Tulfo added.

His retraction came shortly after Pacion's testimony firmly established that no such movements had occurred. Romualdez's lawyer, Ade Fajardo, confirmed to reporters that they have a cease and desist letter against Tulfo. The defense team put on record that Tulfo's earlier allegations were untrue and harmful to their client, arguing the misinformation tended to inflame public opinion against the detained legislator. The letter stated: "The allegations are not harmless pieces of gossip.

They impute serious misconduct and extraordinary privileges within a detention facility, and cast aspersions upon the integrity of the officials and personnel tasked with administering our Client's detention.

Court Orders Evidence Review

" The hearing will continue on Monday. In the meantime, the court ordered BJMP officials to review all CCTV footage from the time Romualdez entered the facility up to November 4. Pacion and other officials are required to submit a notarized report detailing Romualdez's whereabouts based on the recordings.

The officials were also ordered to submit maintenance records of CCTVs, records of any power interruption in Payatas jail, vehicle entry and exit logbooks, the identities of the persons allowed to assist Romualdez inside the facility, and records of ambulance use. The court now has the corrected narrative that the former speaker has been stationary in his cell, accompanied by his staff for care purposes.