BJMP denies Romualdez sneaked out of Quezon City Jail; CCTV shows no power outages

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology denied allegations that Rep. Martin Romualdez sneaked out of the Quezon City Jail. CCTV review found no power outages or unauthorized movement.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) denied on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, claims that former House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez had been sneaking out of the Quezon City Jail -Male Dormitory.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said BJMP spokesperson Jail Superintendent Jayrex Bustinera forwarded information to Malacanang showing no reported power outage at the jail over the past month. Castro said the jail's CCTV is connected to the BJMP, so they can see movement. After review, no power outage was found for the past month. The last movement seen on CCTV was Romualdez going out for his last hearing on October 12, she said.

Also read Fatal Fire Destroys Quezon City Housing Block

BJMP Denies Power Outage Claims

Initial verification by BJMP National Headquarters confirmed CCTV monitoring remained fully operational with no unrecorded movement or power outages. Columnist Ramon Tulfo made the allegations on Tuesday, citing a source he called his tweety bird. He claimed Quezon City Jail-Male Dormitory Superintendent Maria Lourdes Pacion allegedly switches off the facility's electricity whenever Romualdez leaves and returns to prevent CCTV footage from being recorded. Tulfo said Romualdez supposedly uses the jail's back stairs, where an ambulance allegedly waits to transport him.

Advertisement

Tulfo compared the alleged scheme to what was done for former senator Bong Revilla before he posted bail, when Vivamax girls were reportedly brought in. He said the warden turns off the lights of the entire jail to make it look like there is a brownout. He added, they said they do not know if Vivamax boys or girls are being let in for Senator Jinggoy Estrada, said his naughty tweety bird.

Castro said BJMP Director Jail Director Efren Nemeno immediately ordered an investigation into the allegations. The BJMP reiterated that all persons deprived of liberty are subject to the same custodial rules and that any movement outside the jail requires a proper court order. The agency welcomed relevant information from the public and will cooperate with any investigation by other government agencies.

Official Vows Equal Treatment for Romualdez

The BJMP assured the public of its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and equal treatment of all PDL without distinction or special privilege. Castro said the administration will not allow any special privilege to be accorded to Romualdez, who is the President's cousin. She said it cannot be that one person or group will have an advantage over an ordinary person. Treatment should be equal regardless of position, relationship, or color.

Castro warned those spreading false information, which she believes is aimed at discrediting the administration. She said let us not make it appear that way because we know Speaker Romualdez is one of the big fish being focused on so we can know the truth. But still, everyone facing charges right now does not mean all are necessarily guilty. That depends on their defense.

Advertisement

But to ruin the agency guarding Representative Martin Romualdez, please do not do that, she added. She said that is also a blemish on the entire country because fake news, if not addressed immediately, comes out looking true even when it is not. Tulfo urged investigators to check the jail's logbook for records of power interruptions, claiming these could indicate when Romualdez allegedly leaves and returns. Romualdez faces a P7.4 billion plunder charge before the Sandiganbayan.

Plunder Charges Against Former Speaker

According to the Office of the Ombudsman's case, Romualdez and former Ako Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co allegedly received at least P7.44 billion in commissions, shares, kickbacks and other financial benefits from contractors and other entities involved in government projects on at least 15 occasions. Romualdez was arrested on Sept. 7, 2026, after the Sandiganbayan issued a warrant.

He was transferred to the New Quezon City Jail Male Dormitory in Payatas on Sept. 14, following a medical assessment by doctors at the Philippine General Hospital. He has pleaded not guilty to the plunder charge.