Philippine business and civil society groups urge restraint in China exchanges

Business and civil society groups are urging the Philippines and China to exercise sobriety and restraint and return to established diplomatic channels amid heated public exchanges. They also outlined six recommendations and cited deep economic ties, with China and Hong Kong accounting for nearly 30 percent of Philippine trade.

Business and civil society groups have called on Philippine and Chinese officials to exercise sobriety and restraint and renew diplomatic engagement amid recent heated public exchanges between government officials and the Chinese Embassy.

In a joint statement signed by leaders from the business, labor, overseas Filipino worker, academic, economic and agricultural sectors, the groups warned against the dangers of public recriminations and inflammatory rhetoric, urging both sides to return to established diplomatic channels. Amid global uncertainties, we urge measured diplomacy that advances Philippine interests, the groups said. All parties should avoid inflammatory rhetoric, public recriminations, and social media exchanges that could further strain bilateral relations, they added.

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Diplomacy is best pursued through established channels, coordinated institutions, informed dialogue, mutual respect, and a clear understanding of national interests, the groups said. The Philippines needs a foreign policy that is principled yet pragmatic, resolute yet diplomatic, and anchored in protecting sovereignty, economic security, and long-term development, they added. Signatories to the statement include the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and Philippine Exporters Confederation, among others.

Economic Ties Between Philippines And China

The statement was issued as Marcos was set to summon the Chinese envoy over a use of force remark, underscoring the diplomatic tension that prompted the groups to speak out. The groups underscored the significant economic ties between the two countries, citing Philippine Statistics Authority data for the first half of 2026.

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They said China and Hong Kong remained the Philippines largest trading partner, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the country total international trade, including 26.3 percent of exports and between 27 percent and 29.5 percent of imports. In contrast, the Philippines accounts for less than 1 percent of China overall global trade, they said. Given this imbalance, the groups emphasized the need for careful economic statecraft, alongside efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing and pursue strategic trade diversification.

Our economies are deeply interconnected through trade, manufacturing, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, retail, energy, electric vehicles, solar panels, and other vital sectors, they said. China supplies essential raw materials, machinery and renewable energy technologies critical to local employment and the country clean energy transition, they noted. The groups also cited the contributions of overseas Filipino workers in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao, whose remittances support millions of Filipino families, boost local consumption and provide crucial foreign exchange earnings.

Groups Outline Six Diplomatic Recommendations

To navigate current geopolitical tensions while protecting national interests, the groups outlined six recommendations for policymakers. First, exercise sobriety and restraint by avoiding personal attacks and public statements that escalate tensions without serving national goals.

Second, centralize foreign policy to ensure diplomatic positions are communicated through designated authorities and official channels rather than fragmented public declarations. Third, protect sovereignty while preserving economic ties by defending Philippine sovereign rights under international law while maintaining practical cooperation in trade, investment, tourism and energy. Fourth, prioritize trade, investment and job creation through policies that secure market access, strengthen supply chains and benefit local enterprises, workers, farmers and consumers.

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Strategic Diversification And Responsible Communication

Fifth, pursue strategic diversification by building broader global trade partnerships and local manufacturing capacity as a complement to ongoing diplomacy. Sixth, promote responsible communication by resolving bilateral differences through quiet diplomacy and official mechanisms rather than public debate. Addressing concerns over the Philippines continuing maritime and political disputes with China, the groups stressed that maintaining stable economic relations does not mean compromising national dignity or sovereign rights.

Constructive relations with China do not require abandoning Philippine sovereignty, overlooking legitimate concerns, or compromising an independent foreign policy, they said.