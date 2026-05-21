Bislig City Acquires Mobile Kitchen to Improve Disaster Relief Efforts

The city has obtained a first-of-its-kind mobile kitchen in the province of Surigao del Sur, which it will utilize during relief operations, such as typhoons, flooding, earthquakes, fires, etc. Its main purpose is to supply hot meals to affected residents and evacuees, particularly those who are displaced by disasters.

BISLIG CITY (MindaNews / 21 May 2026) — This city has acquired a mobile kitchen , the first in the province of Surigao del Sur, to augment efforts in disaster relief and emergency response.

Bislig City’s mobile kitchen during blessing ceremony on Monday (18 May 2026). Photo courtesy of Milly Vios / Bislig LGU Forester Jessril A. Oval, chief of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), said during blessing ceremonies on Monday that the mobile kitchen will be deployed during typhoons, flooding, earthquakes, fires, and other emergency situations to ensure the immediate preparation and distribution of hot meals for affected residents and evacuees.displaced by a flood It is equipped with cooking stations, an oven, refrigerator, storage compartments, fire extinguishers, and other essential tools needed for mobile food service operations





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Disaster Response Relief Efforts Mobile Kitchen Bislig City Surigao Del Sur Typhoons Flooding Earthquakes Fires

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