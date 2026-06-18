Bishop Urges Filipino Families to Restore Home Altars and Rosary Prayers

San Jose de Antique Bishop Marvyn Maceda calls on Catholic families to reinstate home altars and communal rosary prayers as a response to growing spiritual threats and modern distractions.

A Catholic bishop in the Philippines has called on the faithful to restore home altars and make the rosary a central family prayer, warning that modern distractions are eroding spiritual life.

Bishop Marvyn Maceda of the Diocese of San Jose de Antique expressed concern that many families have abandoned traditional devotional practices, replacing sacred images with entertainment and digital devices. In a statement published on the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines News website, Maceda urged families to put the altar back in their homes as a sign that Jesus is the king of the household.

He noted that a large television set now occupies the center of many living rooms, while religious icons have been relegated to corners or storage. The bishop lamented that only grandparents continue to pray the rosary regularly, while children and grandchildren have drifted away from this communal devotion. He called for a return to basic Catholic piety and a deeper relationship with Jesus, emphasizing that holiness remains the ultimate goal of Christian life despite the challenges of the modern age.

Maceda's appeal comes amid growing concerns about the secularization of Filipino society, where consumerism and digital media often compete with religious traditions. He stressed that the home altar serves as a tangible reminder of God presence and a focal point for family prayer. By gathering around the altar to pray the rosary, families can strengthen their bonds and resist the fragmentation caused by individual screen time.

The bishop also highlighted the rosary as a powerful tool for meditation on the life of Christ and the Virgin Mary, fostering virtues such as patience, humility, and compassion. He encouraged parents to lead by example, setting aside time each day for family prayer, even if only for a few minutes. Maceda acknowledged that modern life is busy, but he argued that making faith a priority is essential for spiritual survival.

Furthermore, Bishop Maceda addressed the broader context of spiritual threats, including the rise of materialism, individualism, and alternative belief systems. He reminded Catholics that the Second Vatican Council called for the renewal of family prayer and that home altars have a long tradition in Philippine culture. Many Filipino homes once had a designated prayer corner with a crucifix, statues, and holy pictures, but this practice has declined in urban areas.

The bishop urged parishes to support families by providing resources and guidance for setting up home altars and praying the rosary together. He also called on the clergy to preach more about the importance of domestic church and the role of parents as primary catechists.

In conclusion, Maceda expressed hope that by returning to these simple yet profound acts of devotion, Filipino families could rediscover the joy of faith and withstand the pressures of a rapidly changing world. The bishop message resonates with many Catholics who seek to integrate their faith more deeply into daily life, especially during challenging times when religious practice is often sidelined.

His call is a reminder that holiness is not just for the clergy or religious, but for every family striving to live out the Gospel in their homes





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