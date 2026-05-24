Bishop Nolly Buco Encourages Surrender of Fears During 27th Pentecost Vigil

During the 27th Pentecost Vigil and Family Day Celebration in San Antonio, Northern Samar, Bishop Nolly Buco of the Diocese of Catarman called on the faithful to surrender their fears to the Holy Spirit. The two-day event brought together over 6,000 Catholic pilgrims from across Northern Samar, and featured testimonies from lay leaders, a guest speaker, and a reception with local leaders and mayor.

SAN ANTONIO. Most Rev. Nolly Buco, D.D. , bishop of Catarman , called on thousands of Catholic faithful to surrender their fears to the Holy Spirit during the 27th Pentecost Vigil and Family Day Celebration held May 23–24, 2026 in San Antonio, Northern Samar .

More than 6,000 Catholic pilgrims from across Northern Samar gathered in the island town of San Antonio for the 27th diocesan Pentecost Vigil and Family Day Celebration held May 23-24. The two-day spiritual gathering drew participants from 31 parishes and mission centers across 24 municipalities to celebrate the feast, which commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit and is traditionally regarded as the birthday of the Christian Church





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pentecost Holy Spirit Fear Christian Church Birthday Civic Gathering Samar Catarman Bishop Nolly Buco Diocese Of Catarman Christian Faith

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manila Cardinal Encourages Faithful to Take Pride in and Live Out Their Faith during Santacruzan CelebrationA grand procession held during the Flores de Mayo festivities in honor of the Virgin Mary, the Santacruzan serves as a reminder of the deeper meaning of the Cross in our lives as Christians.

Read more »

Cannes Film Festival, Senate Leadership Shake-up, Prosecution Panel, Tommy Robinson, MV Hondius, Quirino Avenue, Pope Leo XIV, President Donald TrumpA man dressed as Charlie Chaplin poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film 'Notre salut' (A Man of His Time) in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. Amid the Senate leadership shake-up rumors, the Senate convenes after its first session. Representatives Jinky Luistro, Terry Ridon, Joel Chua, and Lorenz Defensor are tasked to lead sub-teams of the prosecution panel. Protesters react as they sit during a 'Unite the Kingdom' rally organized by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon. A person wearing protective equipment throws a bag with waste next to the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak. Workers cut large trees that provided shade to motorists and pedestrians along a section of Quirino Avenue in Malate, Manila. Pope Leo XIV greets orthodox priests during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. President Donald Trump turns emotional as she protested Senator Risa Hontiveros' remarks about what has been happening at the Senate, during the Senate plenary session on March 20, 2026.

Read more »

Western Visayas Sees Surge in Violators During Enforcement OperationsThe Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) reported a total of 9,211 violators for traffic offenses, public drinking and smoking, curfew violations, and other ordinance-related offenses of local ordinances from May 1 to 22, 2026. This surge in violations coincided with heightened enforcement operations by police units, which aimed to enhance peace, order, discipline, and public safety in the region's communities.

Read more »

Cyclist Dies, Survivors Unaware of Fate of Store Vendors During Hotel DisasterNews of a 13-year-old cyclist dying after falling off damaged road in Benguet, the sacking of DPWH officials, and BFP confirming the fatality while clearing the debris are some of the highlights from a report in '24 Oras Weekend' on Sunday.

Read more »