Bishop Gerardo Alminaza Demands Release of ASEAN Protesters

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza urges Philippine authorities to release individuals arrested during the 2026 ASEAN Summit protests, citing human rights violations and calling for immediate accountability.

Manila Police District officers clashed with demonstrators near Pasay City on November 15, 2026, marking the opening day of the 49th ASEAN Summit. The confrontations occurred as protesters attempted to march toward the conference venue from Manila, leading to numerous detentions across the metropolitan area. San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza has publicly demanded the immediate release of all individuals arrested during these demonstrations.

Alminaza Condemns Rights Violations At Summit

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, who also serves as the president of Caritas Philippines, issued a stern statement on Monday addressing the arrests. He asserted that hosting high-level international diplomatic gatherings does not justify the violation of fundamental human rights. Alminaza emphasized that leaders have a sworn duty to protect the welfare of their citizens, a responsibility that must not be compromised during major political events.

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The bishop called for the withdrawal of all charges against those detained solely for peacefully exercising their constitutional rights. He urged government agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the arrests and any reported abuses. Alminaza insisted that authorities must preserve relevant evidence and allow independent access to detainees to ensure transparency and accountability in the justice process.

Protesters Detained Near Designated Freedom Park

Police Capt. Felino Nabato, chief legal officer of the Manila Police District, confirmed that five individuals were arrested for causing a disturbance and staging an unauthorized protest. These arrests occurred outside a designated freedom park in Pasay City, where authorities had established strict security perimeters for the summit. Nabato stated that the detentions were necessary to maintain public order during the opening ceremonies.

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On the previous day, Sunday, more than 200 protesters from Southern Tagalog were apprehended in Sucat, Parañaque, during a protest caravan. Law enforcement officers transported the detainees to Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City as the 49th ASEAN Summit officially commenced. The August Twenty-One Movement, or ATOM, estimated that between 200 and 300 protesters were arrested across Metro Manila. These detainees included farmers, students, Indigenous peoples, and workers who gathered to voice their opposition to the summit proceedings.

Concerns Over US President Donald Trump Visit

The planned visit of US President Donald Trump has intensified tensions among civil society groups in the Philippines. Many organizations have announced protests to oppose his presence in the country, citing concerns over foreign policy implications and domestic social issues. Bishop Alminaza stressed that poor communities deserve a meaningful voice in decisions that shape their future, particularly regarding ancestral lands, livelihoods, and environmental protection.

He argued that international cooperation loses its moral credibility when the people bearing the costs of development are denied a hearing. Alminaza urged the government to listen to the plight of ordinary Filipinos as the Church observed the World Day of the Poor. He maintained that while authorities have a responsibility to protect public safety, this duty must be exercised with restraint and respect for human dignity.

Palace Press Officer Defends Security Measures

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro defended the security protocols during a press briefing on Monday. She criticized protesters for not adhering to designated rally zones and rules set by law. Castro stated that claiming patriotism while disregarding established regulations is inconsistent with national responsibility. She emphasized that the government expects full compliance with policies regarding assembly and public order.

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Caritas Philippines, the social action and humanitarian organization of the Catholic Church, continues to monitor the situation closely. Bishop Alminaza reiterated that those responsible for any abuses must be held accountable. The call for justice comes as the 49th ASEAN Summit proceeds, with international attention focused on both the diplomatic agenda and the domestic human rights concerns raised by local religious and civil leaders.