BIR targets P3-trillion collections by end of November after P2.81 trillion in 10 months

The Bureau of Internal Revenue expects to surpass P3 trillion in gross revenue collections before the end of November, after collecting P2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026. The agency also filed 388 tax evasion cases and released P24.1 billion in refunds.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) said it expects to breach the P3-trillion collection mark before the end of November, after collections reached P2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026.

We are looking to breach the P3-trillion mark in revenue collections before the end of November and aim to sustain our above 5% year-on-year growth, BIR Commissioner Charlito Martin R. Mendoza said in a statement on Thursday. We will continue to strengthen tax compliance and protect the revenue base while making it easier for taxpayers to fulfill their obligations, he added.

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Data from the bureau showed that collections from January to October reached P2.81 trillion, up 5.63% from the P2.66 trillion recorded in the same period last year. For October alone, the bureau collected P348.54 billion, up 5.92% or P19.48 billion from the P329.06 billion recorded in October last year. The October total was equivalent to 82.93% of the P3.39-trillion target this year.

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BIR Revenue Targets and DARES Reform

Based on the updated fiscal program approved by the Development Budget Coordination Committee during its 193rd meeting in June, the BIR is now expected to collect P3.393 trillion this year, although lower than the previous years P3.579 trillion. Mendoza said the BIR was pursuing these objectives through its DARES reform agenda, which includes closer revenue monitoring, enforcement against tax evasion and illicit trade, and improvements in taxpayer services.

The bureau is also seeking to encourage voluntary tax compliance through better service delivery, fairness and professionalism. The BIR aims to sustain revenue growth by promoting voluntary compliance through better taxpayer service, fairness and professionalism, Mendoza said. Separately, the BIR filed 388 tax evasion cases in the first 10 months, involving an estimated P35.28 billion in tax liabilities.

Tax Refunds and Abatement Program Updates

It also released around P24.1 billion worth of refunds during the first 10 months, up more than 76% from the P13.67 billion released during the same period last year. In a separate statement, the BIR said 5,210 taxpayers had availed of its one-time abatement program as of Nov. 7, covering P353.75 million in taxes and penalties.

We want to sustain this momentum and reach more qualified micro taxpayers who still have pending tax cases that can be resolved under the program, Mendoza said. He cited the support of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (Philexport) in promoting the program. We thank PCCI and Philexport for helping bring the program to more businesses. Their networks can help more qualified micro taxpayers know that this relief is available, he said.

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We are also encouraged by their support for our plan to extend the abatement to small taxpayers, he added. The program allows qualified micro taxpayers with covered basic taxes, penalties or both amounting to no more than P80,000 for a taxable year to apply for relief by paying a P5,000 abatement fee. The program applies to delinquent accounts, disputed or undisputed preliminary and final assessments, and open stop-filer cases as of Dec. 31, 2025. Taxpayers who have ceased business operations are also covered.