BIR probes possible exposure of taxpayer profile data after cyberattacks

The BIR is investigating possible exposure of taxpayer profile information after cybersecurity incidents on Nov. 6 and 7, while assuring that no filing or payment records were compromised.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue ( BIR) said it is investigating possible exposure of taxpayer profile information following cybersecurity attacks earlier this month. In a statement, the BIR said it is looking into the incidents that may have exposed taxpayer profile data.

The tax bureau had already said it was responding to cybersecurity incidents reported on Nov. 6 and 7. The BIR said its initial findings indicate that certain taxpayer profile information may have been exposed. It is now conducting a forensic investigation to verify the source and extent of any unauthorized access.

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BIR Coordinates Investigation With Government Agencies

The investigation is being carried out in coordination with the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology - National Computer Emergency Response Team (DICT-NCERT). The BIR assured the public that the integrity of all internal database infrastructure and systems remains intact. It also said initial findings indicate that no taxpayer information was modified or lost, and no records on filing and payment were compromised.

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Following the incidents, the BIR said it immediately took steps to preserve evidence, prevent further exposure, and determine the extent of the affected records. This includes establishing which records may have been affected. The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has been notified of the incidents in accordance with existing laws and regulations. On Nov. 10, the NPC confirmed it had received personal data breach notifications from several government agencies.

These agencies include the BIR, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. While the investigation remains ongoing, the BIR urged taxpayers to take precautionary measures to protect their accounts. It advised the public to update their account credentials and passwords. The BIR also advised enabling multi-factor authentication where available.

Taxpayers Urged to Monitor Accounts for Fraud

It said taxpayers should regularly monitor personal accounts for unauthorized transactions or unusual alerts. The bureau warned taxpayers to remain vigilant against phishing attempts and other fraudulent communications that could take advantage of the cybersecurity incidents. Taxpayers are advised to conduct all transactions exclusively through the BIR's official channels and platforms. The BIR said it will continue its forensic investigation to verify the source and extent of any unauthorized access.

The BIR also recently reported a rise in beneficiaries of its one-time tax abatement program. That development is separate from the ongoing cybersecurity investigation.