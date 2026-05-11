BIR Orders Online Sellers to Display Registration Seal Badge for Business Registration

The BIR ordered online sellers, digital content creators, and individuals engaged in monetized online activities to display a registration seal badge on their digital platforms as proof of business registration. The move aims to address concerns over the online disclosure of sensitive information while still allowing taxpayers to show proof of compliance. Covered under the circular are online sellers of goods, digital service providers, professionals offering services through mobile applications, bloggers, vloggers, livestreamers, influencers, and content creators. Taxpayers with their own websites or mobile applications can post the badge on pages such as "about," "company," "government compliance," or "business permits," while sellers operating on third-party e-commerce platforms must display the badge on their profile pages, online shops, or marketplace accounts.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue ( BIR ) ordered online sellers , digital content creators , and individuals engaged in monetized online activities to display a registration seal badge on their digital platforms as proof of business registration .

The circular covers online sellers of goods, digital service providers, professionals offering services through mobile applications, bloggers, vloggers, livestreamers, influencers, and content creators. Taxpayers with their own websites or mobile applications can post the badge on pages such as "about," "company," "government compliance," or "business permits.

" Sellers and merchants operating on third-party e-commerce platforms must display the badge on their profile pages, online shops, or marketplace accounts. The registration seal badge will be issued together with the COR and contains a quick response code that can be scanned to verify registration authenticity. Taxpayers must pay the P30 documentary stamp tax but can apply for the badge free of charge through Revenue District Offices or the online registration and update system.

Only the registration seal badge and not the full COR document should be uploaded online





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BIR Business Registration Online Sellers Digital Content Creators Proof Of Registration Registration Seal Badge COR Taxpayers E-Commerce Platforms

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