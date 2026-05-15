BIR Finalizes Annual Income Tax Return Filing and Payment Deadline

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has reminded taxpayers that today (May 15) is the final day to file and pay annual income tax returns. The bureau has mobilized its revenue district offices, eLounges, and taxpayer assistance centers nationwide to assist taxpayers on the final day. Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza, together with deputy commissioners and key officials, will oversee nationwide operations from the National Command Center at Revenue Region No. 7B in Mandaluyong City to monitor reports and coordinate immediate responses to filing-related issues until the deadline closes.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) reminded taxpayers that today (May 15) is the final day to file and pay annual income tax returns. The bureau encouraged taxpayers who have not yet filed to complete their transactions as early as possible today using available electronic filing and payment channels .

The BIR has mobilized its revenue district offices, eLounges, and taxpayer assistance centers nationwide to assist taxpayers on the final day. Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza, together with deputy commissioners and key officials, will oversee nationwide operations from the National Command Center at Revenue Region No. 7B in Mandaluyong City to monitor reports and coordinate immediate responses to filing-related issues until the deadline closes





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Bureau Of Internal Revenue (BIR) Annual Income Tax Return Filing And Payment De Electronic Filing And Payment Channels Revenue District Offices Elounges Taxpayer Assistance Centers National Command Center Commissioner Charlito Martin Mendoza Final Day Taxpayers Who Have Not Yet Filed Taxpayers Who Have Filed But Have Not Yet Paid Required Attachments

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