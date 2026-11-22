BIR Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr. confronts the enforcement of the ₱203.8 billion Marcos estate tax and scrutiny of unexplained wealth in Congress. This report details the legal deadlines, political pressures, and proposed administrative reforms required to restore public trust in Philippine tax administration.

Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr. confronts a defining moment in Philippine governance as he navigates the enforcement of complex tax laws against powerful political entities. The central challenge involves collecting the ₱203.8 billion Marcos estate tax, which has grown significantly from its original ₱23.3 billion assessment in 1991, while simultaneously addressing allegations of unexplained wealth among high-ranking officials.

Marcos Estate Tax Legal Timeline and Deadlines

Commissioner Ligon must immediately establish the certified outstanding liability for the estate of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who died in 1989, to meet a December 2, 2026 deadline. The legal situation is intricate because the Supreme Court upheld the finality of the initial assessment in 1997, but previous collection proceedings, including levies initiated in 1993, raise questions about prescription periods. A demand letter does not automatically extend these legal time limits, so the BIR must determine the legal effect of past proceedings to ensure remaining remedies are enforceable.

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The financial scope of this obligation has ballooned over decades due to accumulated interest and penalties. Former BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay confirmed the existence of a written warning from 1Sambayan regarding the impending deadline. The agency must demonstrate that even the First Family is subject to the same tax laws as ordinary citizens, a test of administrative independence that could set a precedent for future cases involving political figures.

Scrutinizing Unexplained Wealth and Due Process

Investigations into Vice President Sara Duterte's alleged unexplained wealth require a strict adherence to due process and the reconciliation of declared income against tax records. Unexplained wealth is not automatically proof of tax evasion, yet financial discrepancies involving a potential future President warrant serious scrutiny. The Bureau must examine declared income, assets, business interests, and financial transactions to determine if legal obligations have been met, ensuring that political affiliation does not shield individuals from these requirements.

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Similarly, the scrutiny extends to other powerful political figures, including the family of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez. An Anti-Money Laundering Council witness recently testified that ₱560.5 million in examined remittances to Romualdez's accounts was not linked to flood-control transactions. This testimony highlights the need for rigorous examination of financial flows that may not align with official government projects or declared sources of income.

Political Dynasties and Congressional Influence

The prevalence of political dynasties creates a complex environment for tax enforcement in the Philippines. Research cited by the Supreme Court indicates that approximately 85% of district representatives in the 19th Congress had relatives in public office, a figure that remains at approximately 83% in the 20th Congress with 212 of 254 district representatives linked to political families. These connections often influence how tax laws are applied and enforced, raising concerns about impartiality.

Furthermore, public works allocations reveal significant disparities, with Romualdez's Leyte district receiving approximately ₱57 billion in allocations from 2023 to 2025, while presidential son Sandro Marcos's district received the largest share of discretionary infrastructure funds. While these allocations do not constitute proof of corruption, credible evidence of procurement irregularities or conflicts of interest should trigger independent investigations. The Bureau must examine family-controlled businesses, campaign donors, and beneficial ownership structures to ensure proceeds are properly declared and taxed.

Strategic Reforms for Administrative Independence

To address these systemic challenges, four specific reforms can transform Philippine tax administration beyond simple collection targets. The first is the establishment of an Unexplained Wealth Tax Audit Program. This program would use objective, risk-based criteria to reconcile Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs), income tax returns, corporate ownership, and property transactions.

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Additional reforms include modernizing compliance through technology to reduce human error and potential interference, and reforming bank secrecy laws to allow for more transparent financial investigations. Finally, creating an independent National Revenue Authority is proposed to enhance tax administration and reduce political interference. These measures are essential for restoring public trust, strengthening governance, and rebuilding investor confidence in the country's financial systems.

In 2025, the BIR collected ₱3.105 trillion, with 97.55 percent coming from voluntary payments. However, high-profile unpaid taxes and allegations of unexplained wealth continue to test the credibility of the agency. The question is no longer simply how much the government collects, but whether it can collect what is legally due without fear, favor, or political interference, ensuring that the rule of law applies equally to all citizens regardless of their political status.