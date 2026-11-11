Mikha Lim apologizes as LTO suspends her license for 90 days over driving livestream

Bini member Mikha Lim publicly apologized after the LTO placed her driver's license under a 90-day preventive suspension over a viral video showing her using her phone while driving.

Bini member Mikha Lim has issued a public apology after the Land Transportation Office placed her driver's license under a 90-day preventive suspension. The suspension stems from a viral video showing her using her mobile phone while driving.

She appeared at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City on Wednesday to surrender her license voluntarily. In a statement posted on her official X account, the 23-year-old P-pop idol said she takes full accountability for her actions. I want to sincerely apologize for my actions. There is absolutely no excuse for using my phone while behind the wheel.

Also read LTO suspends BINI Mikha Lim license 90 days for phone use while driving

It was careless and irresponsible, she said. I take full accountability for what happened. I have already reported to the LTO and am going through due process to face the proper penalties for my violation, she added. Lim said the incident taught her a big lesson about mindfulness and discipline.

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This has been a big lesson for me to be much more mindful, disciplined and responsible moving forward. Road safety rules exist to protect everyone, and something we need to take seriously. I promise to learn from this and do better, she said. The statement was released hours after she appeared at the LTO Central Office in Quezon City to surrender her driver's license.

LTO Investigates Viral Driving Video

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the agency received reports and complaints about Lim's livestream, which showed her using her cellphone while driving. In the video, the singer was seen recording herself behind the wheel when her cellphone fell. Instead of stopping at a safe location, she allegedly bent down to retrieve the device from underneath the vehicle. She was also seen holding the cellphone with both hands while driving.

The LTO issued a show-cause order against Lim directing her to explain her actions. The agency cited possible violations of Republic Act 10913, or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. The last classification carries the possibility of permanent revocation of her driver's license. Among the possible penalties under the Anti-Distracted Driving Act are fines of P5,000 for the first offense.

This may also result in a P20,000 fine and revocation of driver's license on the fourth offense. During her appearance at the agency, Lim met with Lacanilao to express regret and surrender her license as part of the proceedings. Officials placed her license under a 90-day preventive suspension pending a hearing scheduled for Nov. 20. The hearing will allow the agency to further evaluate the case and determine the appropriate penalties.

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Road Safety and Public Figure Responsibility

The case stemmed from a video circulating on social media showing Lim using her smartphone to host a live broadcast on the fan platform Weverse while driving. Mikha Lim is a member of the P-pop girl group Bini. The incident has drawn attention to road safety and the responsibilities of public figures. Lim emphasized the importance of traffic regulations in her apology.

She promised to learn from the experience and do better moving forward. The LTO continues its investigation and will hold the hearing on Nov. 20.