BINI Reaffirms Partnership with ABS-CBN at 'BINI: Kapamilya Hanggang Dulo' Event

The nation's girl group, BINI, celebrated its four-year journey and reaffirmed its partnership with ABS-CBN during a special contract signing event. The event, dubbed 'BINI: Kapamilya Hanggang Dulo,' marked a significant milestone for the group and showcased their continued growth and success in the Philippine music industry.

ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes spoke on behalf of the ABS-CBN management to express congratulations and appreciation to the blooming idols. The nation's girl group BINI has proudly reaffirmed its partnership with ABS-CBN during a contract signing event dubbed ' BINI : Kapamilya Hanggang Dulo ' held at the ABS-CBN Dolphy Theater in Quezon City. This event is an important milestone, happening four years after BINI 's debut. It shows their growth and ongoing journey in the Philippine music industry.

All BINI members—Sheena, Jhoanna, Mikha, Stacey, Gwen, Maloi, Colet, and Aiah—were present to mark this significant milestone. ABS-CBN COO Cory Vidanes spoke on behalf of the ABS-CBN management to express congratulations and appreciation to the blooming idols. “Thank you for your continued trust in ABS-CBN. You entrusted us from the day you auditioned for BINI until today when you signed our new contract. This is a commitment to our shared goal of world-class excellence. Congratulations on all your successes. We are very proud of who you have become and what you have achieved,” she said. “BINI, you are very special, and you have become a part of Pinoy culture. You rightfully deserve to be called the nation’s girl group and the pride of the Filipino people,” she added. The group, through Aiah, thanked ABS-CBN for their trust and for allowing them to maintain their individuality and authenticity. “Thank you because you were the first to believe in us. Thank you because you allow us to become authentic; you allow us to grow at our own pace. We also have our voice, and you don’t shut us down,” she said. The group is also looking forward to more beautiful years together. “We’ve gone through a lot for the first couple of years together at hindi madali with the whole shutdown, pandemic, and everything else. But knowing that we can get through that, ano pa kaya in the next couple of years? And I think what’s going to be beautiful is that we’re all still gonna be there for each other and conquer through all of those,” shared Aiah. The group’s leader, Jhoanna, meanwhile, thanked their families for being with them in their journey. “Alam nyo ba, Blooms, na dito sa lugar na ito, dito rin kami unang nag-evaluation. Parang bumabalik lang ang memories at kasama ulit namin ang families namin.Thank you for keeping us grounded kasi sobrang overwhelming yung mga nangyari. Thank you for guiding us na maging humble palagi. (Did you know, Blooms, that here in this place, this is where we first evaluated ourselves. It's like the memories are just coming back, and our families are with us again. Thank you for keeping us grounded, because what happened was so overwhelming. Thank you for guiding us to always be humble),' she said. “To our bashers, thank you. Hindi po siya madali to see the bashing, hating and all the negativity. Hindi siya madali. Masakit siya pero, you know what? Thank you, Kasi. That's what motivates us to keep pushing, to be stronger, and to give out our all,” said BINI Aiah.“Masakit siya pero it also allows us to look at all the brighter things in life and the many things that we could be grateful for.” “Sa mga bashers, ang sakit niyo magsalita pero thank you pa rin. Because of it, parang mas lalo ako tuloy nagkakapurpose kung bakit it’s always nice to be loving kasi ang daming hate, ang daming negativities so parang you get to see all of it and it makes you have a purpose to keep doing good because people need that love. People need that kindness,' she added. Also present at the momentous event were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, chief financial officer Rick Tan, head of entertainment production and Star Magic Lauren Dyogi, ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan, and BINI’s manager for Star Magic Mylene Quintana-Mallari. A milestone; some of BINI’s fans dubbed BLOOMs, brand partners, and media members. Mikha described the song as an appeal to go straight to the point when expressing or admitting love. “I feel like the song is about hwag na tayong magpaligoy-ligoy pa. Let’s go straight to the point,” she said. The song is also slated for international release. “It’s like ‘Cherry on Top,’ and we also worked with international producers and songwriters on this one. Of course, we want to give the best for you guys and we want to reach the international stage.” The group announced the new music offering at the end of the “BINIverse” tour last year, which sold over 50,000 tickets nationwide and culminated at the three-day sold-out show at the Araneta Coliseum.





