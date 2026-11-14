BINI Mikha Lim Returns to Work in Taiwan Following LTO License Suspension

BINI's Mikha Lim resumes her 'Signals' world tour in Taiwan after voluntarily suspending her driver's license for distracted driving. The LTO issued a 90-day ban following the viral incident involving the P-pop idol.

BINI member Mikha Lim has officially resumed her professional obligations in Taiwan, marking a significant step in the group's ongoing international activities. The 23-year-old idol is currently participating in the P-pop girl group's "Signals" world tour, having arrived in the country to fulfill her contractual and performance duties. Her return to the schedule occurs despite a recent controversy that resulted in the temporary suspension of her driving privileges by the Land Transportation Office ( LTO) in the Philippines.

The "Signals" world tour stop in Taiwan is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at the New Taipei City Exhibition Hall. Upon arriving in the country on Friday, November 13, Lim and the rest of BINI were warmly welcomed by their dedicated fanbase, known as BLOOMs, at the airport. The group immediately embarked on a series of engagements in Taipei, demonstrating their commitment to their international fanbase and tour responsibilities.

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Timeline of LTO Controversy and Response

The backdrop to this international appearance is a traffic violation that occurred back in the Philippines. On November 9, a clip from Lim's livestream went viral, showing her using her mobile phone while operating a vehicle. The footage sparked immediate outrage among internet users, who urged the LTO to take swift regulatory action against the BINI member for distracted driving.

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In response to the public outcry, the LTO issued a show cause order requiring Lim to explain her actions. Although the regulatory body had originally scheduled the hearing for November 20, Lim chose to appear earlier. On November 11, she voluntarily presented herself before LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao to address the violation, a move intended to demonstrate good faith and accountability.

During her appearance at the LTO office, Lim surrendered her driver's license. The regulatory agency subsequently imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on her driving privileges. This administrative action was taken in accordance with Republic Act 10913, which strictly prohibits the use of electronic mobile devices while driving on public roads. The suspension serves as a mandatory penalty for the infraction.

Lim's Public Apology and Commitment to Safety

Following her appearance before the LTO, Lim issued a formal statement on the social media platform X on the evening of November 11. In this message, she explicitly acknowledged her error, stating that there was absolutely no excuse for using her phone while behind the wheel. She described her actions as careless and irresponsible, taking full accountability for the incident.

Lim emphasized that the incident served as a major lesson for her personal growth. She stated that she committed to being more mindful, disciplined, and responsible in the future. She reinforced the importance of road safety rules, noting that such regulations exist to protect everyone and must be taken seriously by all road users, regardless of their status.

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Ongoing Activities and Tour Schedule

Since arriving in Taipei on November 13, BINI has completed a rigorous schedule of activities to connect with fans and the media. One of the first engagements was a meeting with Filipinos at the Golden Brother Dormitory. This was followed by a welcome lunch and a press conference for local media outlets, allowing the group to address their international presence.

The group continued their outreach with another fan meeting held at the Meteor Garden Dormitory. These events highlight the group's extensive planning and their dedication to engaging with their global audience. The activities in Taipei are part of the broader 2026 "Signals" world tour, which aims to showcase P-pop music on an international stage.

As the group moves forward with the tour, the focus remains on their musical performance and connection with fans. The upcoming concert on November 15 at the New Taipei City Exhibition Hall will be a key moment in this leg of the journey. The LTO's 90-day suspension period will continue to run its course in the Philippines, independent of the group's current international schedule.

The resolution of this legal matter in the Philippines allows Lim to focus entirely on her artistic commitments in Taiwan. The swift resolution, including her voluntary surrender of the license and early appearance before the LTO, closed the regulatory chapter of the incident. The group now turns its attention to delivering a successful performance for their fans in New Taipei City.