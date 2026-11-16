BINI and SB19 Become First Filipino Acts Nominated for Grammy's Best Asian Pop Music Performance

BINI and SB19 have become the first Filipino acts nominated for a Grammy in the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category. The two P-pop groups will compete at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards on February 7, 2027.

BINI and SB19 have become the first Filipino acts to earn Grammy nominations, securing places in the newly introduced Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced the nominees on Monday, November 16, Manila time. SB19 received a nomination for the song VISA, while BINI was nominated for Unang Kilig. The two P-pop groups will compete against fellow nominees IVE for BANG BANG, KiiiKiii for 404 (New Era), LiSA for Yes, and BABYMETAL and Polyphia for Sunset Kiss. SB19 celebrated the nomination with a message to fans.

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From the Philippines to the world, thank you for believing in SB19 and standing with us as we carry Filipino music to the global stage, the group said. BINI also shared its gratitude in a statement. A historic moment for OPM, for Filipino music, and for everyone who believes in them, BINI wrote. The girls are making history, and we could not be prouder.

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BINI And SB19 Group Members Announced

Thank you to everyone who continues to support us. BINI is composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna and Sheena. Known as the Nation's Girl Group, BINI made its Coachella debut in 2026, becoming the first Filipino group to perform at the internationally recognized music festival, and continued reaching global audiences through its Signals World Tour. SB19 is composed of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin.

The group performed at Lollapalooza in 2026 and is set to take the Coachella stage in 2027, continuing to establish P-pop's presence beyond the Philippines. The Best Asian Pop Music Performance category is one of five new categories introduced by the Recording Academy for the 69th Grammy Awards. It recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop recordings, including contemporary popular music originating from or widely recognized in Asian markets.

Asian Pop Music Category Guidelines Explained

According to the Recording Academy's category guidelines, eligible recordings must feature meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. The category is determined by the musical style of the recording rather than the nationality or ethnicity of the performers. The nominations mark a significant moment for P-pop, with two Filipino acts securing places in a category that brings together recordings from across Asia.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.