BingoPlus Launches 24/7 Care Program with Viber Support and VIP Services

BingoPlus introduces BingoPlus Care, featuring 24/7 live support via app and Viber, personalized VIP management, and enhanced follow-through protocols for improved customer service in the Philippines.

BingoPlus, the Philippines' leading digital entertainment platform, has officially rolled out its enhanced customer service initiative known as BingoPlus Care. This comprehensive program is designed to provide users with immediate access to live assistance around the clock. The platform aims to transform the standard user experience by prioritizing dedicated human interaction over automated responses for all account and transaction inquiries.

BingoPlus Care Expands Support Channels

The core of the BingoPlus Care initiative is the expansion of direct communication channels to ensure users can reach real support representatives at any time. The platform now offers 24-hour, seven-days-a-week live customer service directly through its mobile application. This ensures that whether a customer has an account concern or needs transaction verification, assistance is available without delay. To further increase accessibility, BingoPlus has integrated support via Viber, allowing users to seek help without needing to open the primary BingoPlus application.

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Users can connect with the official BingoPlus Viber Bot by following a straightforward four-step process. First, customers must join the official BingoPlus Viber channel and tap the Bot icon to initiate the service. Second, they need to link their existing BingoPlus account to the Viber profile by selecting Link BingoPlus and following the on-screen prompts. Accounts that are already linked can proceed directly to the next stage. Third, users tap Get Support in the Viber Bot menu to begin a live chat with a customer support agent. Finally, after describing their concern and receiving a resolution, users can end the session by selecting End Support.

Security remains a critical component of this expanded support structure. BingoPlus explicitly advises all customers to utilize only its official Viber channels for assistance. The platform warns users to never share their passwords, one-time passwords, or verification codes with any individual or channel, regardless of how legitimate the support request may appear. This measure is intended to protect user data while maintaining the efficiency of the support network.

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VIP Services and Feedback Integration

For eligible VIP customers, BingoPlus Care introduces a higher tier of personalized assistance through dedicated relationship managers. These managers are tasked with providing tailored support that goes beyond standard troubleshooting, ensuring a deeper understanding of individual client needs and concerns. This personal touch is designed to make the service experience more dependent and responsive to the specific habits and requirements of high-value users.

The program also redefines how customer feedback is processed and acted upon within the organization. When customers express dissatisfaction with the service, BingoPlus specialists may initiate follow-up phone calls to review the specific issues raised. These interactions allow service specialists to identify potential solutions and address grievances directly. Furthermore, dissatisfied customers are given the opportunity to speak directly with customer service leadership, ensuring that their experiences are heard at the highest levels of the support hierarchy.

BingoPlus Care places significant emphasis on the continuity of communication throughout the resolution process. The platform is committed to keeping customers informed with regular updates as their concerns are being handled, rather than leaving them in the dark until the issue is fully resolved. This approach to closer follow-through ensures that users feel supported from the moment of their first inquiry until the final resolution is achieved, reinforcing the company's commitment to better care every day.

BingoPlus Market Position and History

BingoPlus operates as an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp and holds a license from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp, commonly known as Pagcor. The platform officially launched in January 2022, establishing itself as the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform in the country. Since its inception, BingoPlus has sought to redefine digital gaming in the Philippines by combining traditional bingo gameplay with modern digital conveniences and live interaction features.

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As an advocate for responsible gaming, the platform continues to refine its operational frameworks to ensure safety and satisfaction for its growing user base. The introduction of BingoPlus Care represents a strategic move to solidify its market position by differentiating its user experience through superior service quality. By combining technological accessibility with human-centric support strategies, BingoPlus aims to maintain its status as the most comprehensive digital entertainment platform in the region.