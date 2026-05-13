BingoPlus: Adapting Tradition for a New Era

DigiPlus Interactive Corp., then known as Leisure and Resorts World Corp., launched BingoPlus, its first interactive livestreaming digital gaming platform, in January 2022. What began as a high-stakes pivot has since evolved into an integrated entertainment ecosystem spanning online and offline channels, engaging a wide range of Filipino entertainment fans nationwide. BingoPlus reflects DigiPlus’ broader strategy of combining technology, seamless user experience, and culturally resonant content to serve a growing Filipino audience.

Long before the advent of smartphones and digital platforms, DigiPlus Interactive Corp. built its legacy through neighborhood bingo halls that many Filipinos fondly recall as "Bingo Bonanza.

" Through Bingo Bonanza, the company became part of everyday Filipino life, creating community spaces where people gathered to play, connect, and unwind. When the pandemic hit, DigiPlus faced a defining inflection point: evolve its decades-old model or risk losing relevance in a rapidly shifting entertainment landscape





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Bingoplus Digiplus Philippines Live Streaming Games Entertainment Industry Culturally Resonant Content Responsible Gaming Gala Step Into The Next PLUS Pusha De Peligro

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