Bingo and Pokémon Cards Honored in National Toy Hall of Fame 2026 Inductions

Bingo, Pokémon Trading Cards, Care Bears, and playground slides join the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2026, honoring toys that influenced multiple generations and play design.

Four iconic play items secured their place in history on Thursday as Bingo, Care Bears, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and the humble playground slide were officially inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play. These selections emerged from a competitive field of twelve finalists, joining legendary toys like Mr. Potato Head and G.I. Joe within the prestigious roster of cultural artifacts.

Inducted Toys and Selection Process

The induction committee selected four distinct winners from the final list, which featured Bop It!, mahjong, Monster High dolls, Polly Pocket, Tickle Me Elmo, Yahtzee, and the board games Sorry! and Mouse Trap. The rigorous selection criteria required nominees to be considered true icons that have engaged multiple generations, fostered creativity, or profoundly changed toy design itself.

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These four 2026 inductees will add to the ninety toys already enshrined in the hall. The existing collection features other household names such as Cabbage Patch Kids, Dungeons & Dragons, Hot Wheels, and the Frisbee, establishing a comprehensive archive of play history that spans decades of cultural evolution.

Cultural Impact of Inducted Toys

Experts at The Strong National Museum of Play highlighted the global reach of Bingo, noting its origins descend from an Italian lottery played around 1530. Curator Mirek Stolee explained that while the game is often associated with older demographics, it has become increasingly popular among young adults, with recent public games moving beyond traditional fundraising into bars and nightclubs.

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The Pokémon Trading Card Game received significant support from dedicated anime enthusiasts and manga readers during the voting process. Similarly, the Care Bears campaign benefited substantially from digital engagement, earning nearly one million followers on social media platforms to bolster their candidacy for enshrinement.

Jeremy Saucier, vice president for collections, emphasized the developmental value of the playground slide, stating it helps children develop motor skills and encourages exploration. He described the experience of racing down a slide as simple, satisfying, and energizing, a sentiment remembered fondly by people of all ages across different eras.

Future of Play Archives

The National Toy Hall of Fame continues to document the history of play through these high-profile inductions. Anyone can nominate a toy for consideration, but only those that meet the strict standards of generational engagement and design influence achieve finalist status and eventual induction.

As the museum preserves these artifacts, the 2026 class represents a diverse mix of digital collectibles, physical games, and classic outdoor equipment, ensuring the hall remains a relevant repository of human interaction with play objects.