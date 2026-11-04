Binance says fake job interviews and malicious code led to $6.3 billion crypto hack

Binance says hackers used fake job interviews and poisoned software to steal $6.3 billion in crypto on Oct. 29, a heist the FBI links to North Korea. About $2.85 billion has been frozen and 98 percent of affected assets replenished.

Binance said on Tuesday that hackers stole $6.34 billion in cryptocurrency on October 29 after compromising the computers of its software engineers through fake job interview s and malicious code.

The FBI has blamed North Korea-affiliated hackers, a claim Pyongyang has rejected as absurd rhetoric. Binance said it has replenished 98 percent of the affected assets using its own funds. The attack lasted about four hours and is thought to be the biggest crypto heist ever. It caused prices of most major cryptocurrencies to fall sharply.

Also read Binance Co-CEO Richard Teng Denies Financial Instability After $6.3 Billion Heist

Binance freezes stolen crypto assets

Binance is the world's largest crypto exchange by daily trading volume. About $2.85 billion of the stolen funds has been frozen, meaning attackers cannot use or convert it. The exchange detailed a multi-stage hacking campaign that began in June. An employee on Binance's wallet developer team downloaded a tool from the internet that hackers had tampered with.

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A person familiar with the incident said the malicious version was placed in an advertisement, making it appear higher in search engine results than the real version. Binance detected the malware, replaced the device and changed credentials, but the employee's role and those of other wallet team members were exposed. Binance's cybersecurity teams also identified a virus-laden version of the widely known programming software Homebrew downloaded by a platform engineer.

Hackers used fake job interviews

They removed the malware, but the hackers had already harvested information about the engineer and colleagues. In September, attackers approached a second Binance engineer through a legitimate job-search platform, offering an interview at a fictitious company. After building trust by sharing social media photos and videos, they asked the engineer to download a test exercise containing malware. Binance said the exercise deployed sophisticated obfuscation and evasion techniques, including replacing a legitimate development tool component with a malicious version.

The malware let hackers connect to Binance's internal systems and was critical to the attack's success. On October 20, the attackers used that access plus an internal AI tool to gain control of software used by two other engineers, including a wallet developer. Nine days later, the attacker used the second wallet developer's computer with stolen credentials from the first to trigger a malicious script.

Attack drained wallets in four minutes

Only a limited number of engineers have direct access to wallets that store or trade crypto, a person familiar with the hack said. The attack unfolded quickly on October 29. It removed 233.46 million XRP from five Binance hot, or internet-connected, wallets to an attacker-controlled address in just four minutes, before attackers withdrew other cryptocurrencies including bitcoin. Binance received an internal alert about large transfers and began investigating.

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It suspended withdrawals, froze affected tokens and removed unauthorized permissions, resulting in about $2.85 billion of frozen assets. Suspending withdrawals alone could not stop all unauthorized movements. Attackers used 50 signing transactions to manipulate the account, while Binance was forced to build new procedures to revoke authorizations, slowing its response. The final unauthorized transfer was at 2356 GMT, nearly four hours after the attack began.

North Korea denies hack allegations

Even as Binance scrambled to lock down its system and freeze withdrawals, hackers were still making off with crypto nearly four hours after the first theft. Binance has said it is repaying all customers whose funds were stolen. Binance said it detected and prevented 57 suspected North Korea-linked cyberthreats in 2026. Michael Barnhart, a researcher with cybersecurity firm DTEX, said fake job interviews are a well-known hacking technique and that the volume shows Binance is just getting barraged.

Cybersecurity experts and government officials have warned for years about North Korean and other hackers using phony job interviews to target employees. The attack raised questions about how hackers breached the world's largest crypto exchange after years of North Korea-linked attacks that have grown in ambition and frequency, and renewed concerns about the vulnerability of digital assets to cybercrime. North Korea has denied the allegations, with the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un calling the claim absurd rhetoric.

Binance apologized in its report, saying: This should not have happened, and we apologize for the concern, disruption and uncertainty it caused our users, partners and the wider industry. The exchange said it is increasing investment in AI-enabled detection and working on a security research fund and targeted initiatives with leading AI companies.